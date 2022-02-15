DFA Records announce 20th anniversary party w/ 2ManyDJs, Black Dice, James Murphy, more (BV presale)

DFA Records turns 20 this year, and to celebrate, they're throwing a big party called "20 Years Bad Luck" at Knockdown Center on March 26. They write:

It’s crazy, really. Next month marks 20 years of DFA releasing records. We put out our first two singles—the Rapture’s “House of Jealous Lovers” and the Juan MacLean’s “By The Time I Get To Venus”—back in March of 2002. Anniversaries, schmaniversaries, but given everything we’ve all collectively been through, this feels like a plausible excuse to throw a party. So that’s what we’re doing. It’s kind of return to the bad-idea, over-ambitious DFA parties of yore, with 3 rooms full of DJs and bands, label family, friends old and new, fellow travelers, plus ones who wish they were at some other party, and all of you wonderful people who have supported us throughout the years. It’ll be a long-ish night - 8PM to 4AM - so plan accordingly. Pace yourselves. Bring a buddy. Don’t fight the current. Blow a whistle and signal to the lifeguard. Hold my hair.

The party features a mix of DJ sets and live performances. Those tapped to spin records include 2ManyDJs (aka Soulwax's Stephen & David Dewaele), James Murphy, Juan MacLean, Maurice Fulton, Shit Robot, Justin Miller, Nancy Whang, Justine D, DJH + Dave P, Optimo, and more.

Live performances include Black Dice, Black Meteoric Star, Museum of Love, and Peter Gordon and Love of Life Orchestra.

You can get tickets early with the BrooklynVegan presale that runs Thursday, February 17 from 10 AM to 10 PM. Check back Thursday morning for the password.

If you miss out on our presale, tickets for "20 Years Bad Luck" go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 18 at 10 AM.

Meanwhile, LCD Soundsystem will be on Saturday Night Live on February 25 with host John Mulaney.

Pick up LCD Soundsystem albums on vinyl in the BV shop.

