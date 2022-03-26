DFA Records releases schedule for tonight’s 20th anniversary party at Knockdown Center

The DFA Records 20th anniversary party is tonight (3/26) at Knockdown Center and they've helpfully just shared the full schedule and the layout of the different rooms and stages.

The Main Room stage is where are the big stuff happens, including DJ Justine D (8-9 PM), "an original lineup of a band" at 9 PM, Jayson Green & Nick Millhiser DJ set (9:30 - 10:30 PM), Peter Gordon + Love of Life Orchestra live (10:30 - 11 PM), Nancy Whang & Pat Mahoney's DJ set (11-midnight), Museum of Love live with James Murphy on keyboards (midnight), 2ManyDJs (Soulwax's Dewaele brothers) & James Murphy DJ set (12:30 - 2 AM), Black Dice live (2 AM), and JD Twitch (Optimo) to finish out the night.

There's also the Ready Room which has DJ sets from Justin Miller, JDH + Dave P, Tyler Pope, Liv Spencer and Matt Shaw, and the Texas Room with sets from Juan Maclean, Shit Robot, Maurice Fulton, Rub N Tug as well as a live performance by Black Meteoric Star.

There's also a chillout room, and there will be food trucks by the patio. Tickets are still available.

Check out the schedule and party map below.

