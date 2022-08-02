Dia De Los Deftones 2022 lineup: Turnstile, Freddie Gibbs, Phantogram, more

Deftones are bringing back their California festival for its first edition since 2019. Dia De Los Deftones 2022 happens on November 5 at Petco Park in San Diego, CA. In addition to Deftones, the lineup features Turnstile, Phantogram, Freddie Gibbs, Audrey Nuna, Destroy Boys, Provoker, and Cold Gawd.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 5 at 10 AM PDT, with various presales starting Wednesday, August 3 at 10 AM PDT.

The festival is Deftones' only US date at the moment; they're also playing Melbourne, Australia's Good Things Festival in December. See pictures from their May NYC show below.