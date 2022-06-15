Diamanda Galás announces new album ‘Broken Gargoyles’ (listen to an excerpt)

Uncompromising artist Diamanda Galás will release new album Broken Gargoyles on August 26 via Intravenal Sound Operations. Conceived and recorded during 2020 lockdown, the album features two lengthy works Galás has been playing in different forms for some time. Here's more:

Composed in 2020 during the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, the final incarnation of the work was played as a sound installation at the Kapellen Leprosarium (Leper's Sanctuary) in Hanover, Germany. This sanctuary was built around 1250 and served as a quarantine for those who suffered from the plague and leprosy in the Middle Ages. This first presentation of Broken Gargoyles featured verses by German poet Georg Heym, “Das Fieberspital” and “Die Dämonen der Stadt.” The work was finalized in 2020 in collaboration with the artist and sound designer Daniel Neumann. In “Das Fieberspital” Heym describes the horrific state of people suffering from yellow fever who live in paralyzing fear of death and swirling delirium owing to their brutal treatment and isolation in medical wards in early 20th-century Germany. “Die Dämonen der Stadt” also addresses such grim portents of World War I; in this poem, the god Baal observes (like a gargoyle) a town from a rooftop of a city block at nighttime and lets a street burn down during dawn.

You can read more about Broken Gargoyles here, and listen to a brief but very intense excerpt of "Mutilatus" below.

Meanwhile, Galás just reissued 1986's The Divine Punishment, and you can listen to that below.

Broken Gargoyles:

1. Mutilatus

1. Abiectio