Diana Ross and Tame Impala release new song “Turn Up the Sunshine” (listen)

As mentioned, the upcoming Jack Antonoff-produced Minions: The Rise of Gru soundtrack includes a collaboration from Diana Ross and Tame Impala, and that song is out now. It's called "Turn Up the Sunshine," and it takes clear notes from Diana's classic '60s/'70s period, and Kevin Parker helps modernize that without losing the charm of that era. It feels more instantly-satisfying than most of Diana's 2021 comeback album Thank You, and you can stream it below.

The soundtrack also features covers of '60s/'70s songs by Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent, Caroline Polacheck, Brittany Howard, Thundercat, Weyes Blood, Tierra Whack, RZA, Kali Uchis, and more. It comes out on July 1 and you can pre-order a vinyl copy now.