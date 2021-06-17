Diana Ross announces first album in 15 years, ft. Jack Antonoff (stream a track)

Living legend Diana Ross has announced her first album in 15 years (following 2006's I Love You). It's called Thank You, and it's due out this fall via Decca. "This collection of songs is my gift to you with appreciation and love. I am eternally grateful that I had the opportunity to record this glorious music at this time," Diana said.

The album was made with an array of co-writers and producers, including Jack Antonoff, Troy Miller, Triangle Park, Spike Stent, Prince Charlez, Amy Wadge, Neff-U, Freddie Wexler, Jimmy Napes, Tayla Parx, Fred White, and Nathanial Ledgewick. The uplifting title track is out now, and you can hear it below.

Tracklist

1. Thank You

2. If the World Just Danced

3. All Is Well

4. In Your Heart

5. Just In Case

6. The Answers Always Love

7. Let’s Do It

8. I Still Believe

9. Count On Me

10. Tomorrow

11. Beautiful Love

12. Time To Call

13. Come Together