Diana Ross & Tame Impala collab teased on star-studded poster for… Minions soundtrack?

Posters have popped in London advertising a Diana Ross and Tame Impala collaboration, NME reports. The poster says "coming soon," and their names sit together atop a list that also includes Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent, Weyes Blood, Tierra Whack, BROCKHAMPTON, Brittany Howard, Kali Uchis, Caroline Polachek, Thundercat, RZA, Gary Clark Jr, H.E.R., Jack Antonoff's band Bleachers, and more. At the bottom, it says "produced by Jack Antonoff."

As others have pointed out, the poster includes a picture of a minion beneath Diana's name, and Jack also posted a picture of a minion (with the same color scheme and illustrated style as the poster) to his Instagram stories, sparking speculation that this poster is for the soundtrack to the upcoming film Minions: The Rise of Gru.

It was previously reported that Tame Impala were working with Diana on a track off her Jack Antonoff-produced album Thank You, which came out last fall and was her first album in 15 years, but they did not in fact appear on that album.

Stay tuned to find out more.