Diana Ross touring, playing Radio City before Vegas residency

The legendary Diana Ross is currently in the midst of the UK/Europe leg of her 'Thank U Tour,' named after her 2021 comeback album Thank You, and after that, she'll do US shows, including a two-night stand at Hollywood Bowl, a Vegas residency, and more.

Right before the Vegas residency, NYC gets a just-announced stop at the iconic Radio City Music Hall on September 13. Tickets go on sale Friday (6/24) at 10 AM with presales starting Thursday (6/23) (password = SOCIAL). All known dates are listed below. Possibly more TBA.

Diana also recently teamed with Tame Impala for the new song "Turn Up the Sunshine" from the upcoming Jack Antonoff-produced soundtrack Minions: The Rise of Gru, which primarily features covers of '60s/'70s by contemporary artists.

For more on Diana's current live show, here's an excerpt of Dave Simpson's review for The Guardian of her recent Manchester show:

The 90-minute show is cleverly segmented into sections divided by a band interlude – which allow the singer to catch her breath as well as change into an array of magnificently OTT outfits, the best of which, an array of orange tulle ending in a train, makes her look like a glorious bird of paradise. The setlist begins with another Chic-penned smash, I’m Coming Out, in its twin role as perfect entrance song and LGBTQ+ anthem, before she rolls back the years with a string of Supremes classics. She brings an exquisite touch of hurt to My World Is Empty Without You and smiles as the audience accompany the famous “Ooh, ooh” beginning of Baby Love. Stop! In the Name of Love et al are some of the greatest pop singles ever made, and to hear them sounding exactly as they should almost 60 years later is a pinch-yourself moment. Thereafter it’s on to her solo career, and highlights such as 1985 Bee Gees-penned No 1 Chain Reaction and 1976’s Love Hangover, a trip to disco heaven. She reveals that during Covid isolation she feared she’d never perform again, so cheered herself by penning If the World Just Danced, an unexpected highlight which sees her turn into a house music diva.

Read more here.

Diana Ross -- 2022 Tour Dates

UK/EUROPE DATES

June 21 - Cornwall, UK - The Eden Project

June 23 - London, UK - The O2

June 24 - London, UK - The O2

June 26 - Shepton Mallet, UK - Glastonbury Festival

June 28 - Lytham St. Annes, UK - Lytham Green

June 29 - Durham, UK - Emirates Riverside

July 1 - Wiltshire, UK - Longleat

July 3 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena

July 6 - Marbella, ES - Starlite Festival

July 8 - Rotterdam, NL - North Sea Jazz Festival

July 9 - Montreux, CH - Montreux Jazz Festival

US DATES (more TBA?)

8/26 Hollywood Bowl Hollywood, CA

8/27 Hollywood Bowl Hollywood, CA

9/3 Minnesota State Fair Saint Paul, MN

9/4 Ravinia Highland Park, IL

9/13 Radio City Music Hall New York, NY

9/21-10/1 Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, NV