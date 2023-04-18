Diana Ross touring this summer, playing Radio City Music Hall

Diana Ross will be on the The Music Legacy Tour this summer. The Supremes legend announced the tour last month, with shows spanning both coasts, including stops in San Diego, Reno, Atlantic City, and more. “I’m delighted to announce The Music Legacy Tour 2023: a celebration of my greatest No.1 hits! I’m coming home to the US to sing hit after hit from my solo career & my time with The Supremes. It’s going to be a love fest,” Diana shared on Twitter. All dates below.

She's just added a NYC show happening June 29 at Radio City Music Hall. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 21, at 10 AM, with presales starting earlier.

Diana Ross 2023 tour loading...

Diana Ross -- 2023 Tour Dates

June 9 — Temecula, CA @ Pechanga Resort & Casino – Pechanga Summit

Jun 10 — Rancho Mirage, CA @ Agua Caliente Casino

Jun 11 — San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

Jun 13 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

Jun 15 - Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery

Jun 16 — Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort – Grand Theatre

Jun 17 — Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento – Hard Rock Live

Jun 19 — Jacksonville, OR @ Britt Pavilion

Jun 20 — Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield

Jun 24 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Mark G. Etess Arena

Jun 27 — Hershey, PA @ The Hershey Theatre

Jun 29 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

Jul 01 — Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

Jul 02 — Chautauqua, NY @ Chautauqua Amphitheater