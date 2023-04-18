Diana Ross touring this summer, playing Radio City Music Hall
Diana Ross will be on the The Music Legacy Tour this summer. The Supremes legend announced the tour last month, with shows spanning both coasts, including stops in San Diego, Reno, Atlantic City, and more. “I’m delighted to announce The Music Legacy Tour 2023: a celebration of my greatest No.1 hits! I’m coming home to the US to sing hit after hit from my solo career & my time with The Supremes. It’s going to be a love fest,” Diana shared on Twitter. All dates below.
She's just added a NYC show happening June 29 at Radio City Music Hall. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 21, at 10 AM, with presales starting earlier.
Diana Ross -- 2023 Tour Dates
June 9 — Temecula, CA @ Pechanga Resort & Casino – Pechanga Summit
Jun 10 — Rancho Mirage, CA @ Agua Caliente Casino
Jun 11 — San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
Jun 13 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
Jun 15 - Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery
Jun 16 — Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort – Grand Theatre
Jun 17 — Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento – Hard Rock Live
Jun 19 — Jacksonville, OR @ Britt Pavilion
Jun 20 — Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield
Jun 24 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Mark G. Etess Arena
Jun 27 — Hershey, PA @ The Hershey Theatre
Jun 29 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
Jul 01 — Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap
Jul 02 — Chautauqua, NY @ Chautauqua Amphitheater