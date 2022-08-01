Did Tom DeLonge just hint that he’s back in blink-182?

There has been speculation for a while that Tom DeLonge could be rejoining blink-182, and it looks like Tom himself has just added more fuel to the fire. He posted the above picture on his Instagram of the band's classic Mark, Tom, and Travis lineup, and he also updated his social media bios to include blink-182. The same day Tom put up his post, Mark posted this painting:

Last month, a fan asked Matt Skiba on Instagram if he's still in blink-182, and Matt said "your guess is as good as mine."

Meanwhile, there are also Mark, Tom, and Travis Funko POPs based on the "What's My Age Again?" video launching today at noon Eastern. They look like this:

UPDATE: The band launched more 30th anniversary merch today too.

UPDATE 2: Pre-order the Funko Pops in the BV Store.

Travis was recently hospitalized with "life threatening" pancreatitis, but thankfully recovered quickly. Last year, Mark recovered from cancer, and Tom celebrated his old friend's good news on stage with Angels & Airwaves in Philly. A few months earlier, Tom had appeared on Mark's Apple Music show. Tom also has a feature film on the way.

For some recent blink-related reads, check out Box Car Racer turns 20 and Atticus: ...Dragging the Lake turns 20.

