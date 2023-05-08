Diddy & Jermaine Durpi set date & location for Verzuz battle

Diddy and Jermaine Dupri have set a date and location for their long in-the-works Verzuz battle. On a video posted to Busta Rhymes' Instagram, Diddy says it'll happen at Madison Square Garden on September 8, which would make it the first edition of the series since July of 2022, when DJ Nelson and Luny Tunes went head to head in "A Salute to Latin Music Producers."

"We’re gon’ have you out the rafters flying out the sky," Diddy says to Busta in the clip, where Fabolous can also be seen.

Speaking to the "I AM ATHLETE" podcast in December, Dupri said the pair would battle sometime in 2023, saying, "It's coming next year. It's gonna be like the Super Bowl."

Dupri first brought up challenging Diddy in September of 2020, and Diddy agreed to the battle in August of 2022, telling Dupri, "JD, if you want that smoke, you can get that smoke anytime." It was shortly after Swizz Beatz and Timbaland filed a lawsuit for $28 million against Triller, and Diddy continued, "Since we ain’t fucking with Verzuz no more since ’cause they fucking around with our boys, we don’t need to be going against each other. Let’s come together and do that Bad Boy, So So Def in Atlanta. It ain’t no Verzuz, it’s just hit for hit." The suit was settled in September of 2022.