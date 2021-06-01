Diet Cig & Retirement Party touring together this fall

Diet Cig will be on the road with Retirement Party for a short East Coast tour this fall. It's currently just five dates: Richmond on 10/16, Washington, DC on 10/18, Philly on 10/19, Boston on 10/20 and the tour wraps up in Brooklyn at Music Hall of Williamsburg on October 21. All dates are listed below.

Tickets for MHOW and all dates of the tour go on sale Friday, June 4 at 10 AM Eastern.

Diet Cig released Do You Wonder About Me? and Retirement Party released Runaway Dog last year. Stream both below.

10/16 - Richmond, VA at The Broadberry

10/18 - Washington DC at Black Cat

10/19 - Philadelphia at TBA

10/20 - Boston at The Sinclair

10/21 - Brooklyn at Music Hall of Williamsburg