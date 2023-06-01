Digable Planets announce ‘Reachin’ 30th anniversary tour

Brooklyn rap greats Digable Planets are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their 1993 debut album Reachin' (A New Refutation of Time and Space) on tour this fall. After festival dates in the summer, they'll hit the road in September, starting in Washington DC on September 9 and wrapping up in Austin on September 24. See all dates below.

There's no NYC show at the moment, but Digable Planets will play Sayreville, NJ's Starland Ballroom on September 12, and New Haven, CT's College Street Music Hall on September 15. Tickets to those and all dates go on sale Friday, June 2 at 10 AM local, with various presales happening now.

DIGABLE PLANETS: 2023 TOUR

Jun 18, 2023 Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival Los Angeles, CA

Jun 24, 2023 Concord Pavilion Concord, CA *

Jul 11, 2023 TD Halifax Jazz Festival Halifax, NS

Jul 27, 2023 Calgary Folk Music Festival Calgary, AB

Jul 28, 2023 Blue Note Jazz Festival Napa Valley Napa, CA

Aug 25, 2023 THING 2023 Fort Worden Port Townsend, WA

Sep 9, 2023 9:30 Club Washington, D.C.

Sep 12, 2023 Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ

Sep 13, 2023 Royale Boston, MA

Sep 14, 2023 State Theatre Portland, ME

Sep 15, 2023 College Street Music Hall New Haven, CT

Sep 16, 2023 Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA

Sep 19, 2023 The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON

Sep 20, 2023 Town Ballroom Buffalo, NY

Sep 21, 2023 House of Blues Cleveland Cleveland, OH

Sep 22, 2023 FORMAT Festival Bentonville, AR

Sep 24, 2023 Emo's Austin Austin, TX

* with Jill Scott