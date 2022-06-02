Digable Planets stayed cool on Elsewhere Rooftop (pics, video)

Temperatures skyrocketed into the 90s on Tuesday, but Brooklyn rap greats Digable Planets kept things cool (like dat) on Elsewhere Rooftop with a fun, funky show. Ishmael "Butterfly" Butler (who admitted it had been a long time since he was in Brooklyn), Mariana "Ladybug Mecca" Vieira, and Craig "Doodlebug" Irving kept the energy high despite the heat and humidity to deliver a set of '90s hip hop classics to a very enthusiastic crowd. JWords opened night with a short DJ set.

Photos from the show by P Squared, and video of “Rebirth of Slick (Cool Like Dat),” are in this post.

Digable Planets will be back in NYC to play the Rock the Bells festival at Forest Hills Stadium in August, alongside LL Cool J, Ice Cube, Jadakiss, Lil Kim, Rick Ross, Fat Joe & Remy Ma, The Diplomats, N.O.R.E., Scarface and more.