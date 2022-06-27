DIIV celebrated 10 years of ‘Oshin’ @ Brooklyn Steel with Widowspeak (pics, setlist)
DIIV's debut album Oshin turned 10 over the weekend, and to celebrate the band played a special anniversary show at NYC's Brooklyn Steel on Friday (6/24). Their first set had them playing Oshin in full, then they came back for a second set featuring songs from the rest of their discography for what was a nearly two-hour show. See the setlist below.
Opening was DIIV's Captured Tracks labelmates Widowspeak, with whom they've shared a few bills over the last decade. Photos from the whole night by P Squared, plus a couple fan-shot videos, are in this post.
DIIV head to Europe and the UK later this summer. All dates are listed below.
SETLIST: DIIV @ Brooklyn Steel 6/23/2021
Oshin 10th Anniversary Set
Druun
Past Lives
Human
Air Conditioning
How Long Have You Known?
Wait
Earthboy (Druun, Part II)
Follow
Sometime
Oshin (Subsume)
Doused
Home
Second Set
Under the Sun
Loose Ends
For the Guilty
Skin Game
Between Tides
Take Your Time
(>)
Taker
Like Before You Were Born
Bent (Roi's Song)
Horsehead
Blankenship
DIIV - 2022 TOUR DATES
Sun, JUL 31 - All Together Now Festival 2022 - Portlaw, Ireland
Tue, AUG 2 - O2 Ritz Manchester - Manchester, United Kingdom
Wed, AUG 3 - KOKO Electronic - London, United Kingdom
Fri, AUG 5 - OFF Festival 2022 - Katowice, Poland
Sun, AUG 7 - Ypsigrock Festival 2022 - Castelbuono, Italy
Wed, AUG 10 - Akvárium Klub - Budapest, Hungary
Thu, AUG 11 - MEETFACTORY - Prague, Czech Republic
Fri, AUG 12 - Grape Festival 2022 - Trenčín, Slovakia
Sun, AUG 14 - Plan B - Malmö, Sweden
Mon, AUG 15 - Knust - Hamburg, Germany
Tue, AUG 16 - Luxor - Köln, Germany
Fri, AUG 19 - La Route du Rock 2022 - Saint-malo, France
Sat, AUG 20 - Festival Cabaret Vert 2022 - Charleville-mézières, France
Sun, AUG 21 - Pukkelpop Festival 2022 - Hasselt, Belgium
Mon, AUG 22 - Chalk - Brighton, United Kingdom
Tue, AUG 23 - Metronome - Nottingham, United Kingdom
Wed, AUG 24 - The Fleece - Bristol, United Kingdom
Fri, AUG 26 - Rock en Seine 2022 - Saint Cloud, France
Sun, AUG 28 - Todays Festival 2022 - Torino, Italy