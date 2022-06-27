DIIV celebrated 10 years of ‘Oshin’ @ Brooklyn Steel with Widowspeak (pics, setlist)

DIIV's debut album Oshin turned 10 over the weekend, and to celebrate the band played a special anniversary show at NYC's Brooklyn Steel on Friday (6/24). Their first set had them playing Oshin in full, then they came back for a second set featuring songs from the rest of their discography for what was a nearly two-hour show. See the setlist below.

Opening was DIIV's Captured Tracks labelmates Widowspeak, with whom they've shared a few bills over the last decade. Photos from the whole night by P Squared, plus a couple fan-shot videos, are in this post.

DIIV head to Europe and the UK later this summer. All dates are listed below.

SETLIST: DIIV @ Brooklyn Steel 6/23/2021

Oshin 10th Anniversary Set

Druun

Past Lives

Human

Air Conditioning

How Long Have You Known?

Wait

Earthboy (Druun, Part II)

Follow

Sometime

Oshin (Subsume)

Doused

Home

Second Set

Under the Sun

Loose Ends

For the Guilty

Skin Game

Between Tides

Take Your Time

(>)

Taker

Like Before You Were Born

Bent (Roi's Song)

Horsehead

Blankenship

DIIV - 2022 TOUR DATES

Sun, JUL 31 - All Together Now Festival 2022 - Portlaw, Ireland

Tue, AUG 2 - O2 Ritz Manchester - Manchester, United Kingdom

Wed, AUG 3 - KOKO Electronic - London, United Kingdom

Fri, AUG 5 - OFF Festival 2022 - Katowice, Poland

Sun, AUG 7 - Ypsigrock Festival 2022 - Castelbuono, Italy

Wed, AUG 10 - Akvárium Klub - Budapest, Hungary

Thu, AUG 11 - MEETFACTORY - Prague, Czech Republic

Fri, AUG 12 - Grape Festival 2022 - Trenčín, Slovakia

Sun, AUG 14 - Plan B - Malmö, Sweden

Mon, AUG 15 - Knust - Hamburg, Germany

Tue, AUG 16 - Luxor - Köln, Germany

Fri, AUG 19 - La Route du Rock 2022 - Saint-malo, France

Sat, AUG 20 - Festival Cabaret Vert 2022 - Charleville-mézières, France

Sun, AUG 21 - Pukkelpop Festival 2022 - Hasselt, Belgium

Mon, AUG 22 - Chalk - Brighton, United Kingdom

Tue, AUG 23 - Metronome - Nottingham, United Kingdom

Wed, AUG 24 - The Fleece - Bristol, United Kingdom

Fri, AUG 26 - Rock en Seine 2022 - Saint Cloud, France

Sun, AUG 28 - Todays Festival 2022 - Torino, Italy