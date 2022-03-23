DIIV touring, playing ‘Oshin’ 10th anniversary show in Brooklyn
DIIV are celebrating the 10th anniversary of their debut album, Oshin, with a special show at NYC's Brooklyn Steel on June 23. That's just three days shy of the actual 10 year anniversary (6/26/2012). They'll play Oshin in full, plus a second set of newer material.
Tickets for that show are on presale now -- use password OSHIN -- and go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 25 at 10 AM.
That Brooklyn show is far from DIIV's only show. They'll be on tour starting April 22, with dates in Mexico and the Southwest United States, and then they'll head to Europe in May. All dates are listed, along with a stream of Oshin, below.
DIIV's most recent album was 2019's Deceiver.
DIIV - 2022 TOUR DATES
Fri, APR 22 - QUARRY STUDIOS - Ciudad De México, Mexico
Sat, APR 23 - C3 Stage - Guadalajara, Mexico
Mon, APR 25 - Paper Tiger - San Antonio, TX
Tue, APR 26 - The Far Out Lounge & Stage - Austin, TX
Wed, APR 27 - RISE ROOFTOP - Houston, TX
Thu, APR 28 - Norman Music Festival 2022 - Norman, OK
Thu, APR 28 - Tulips FTW - Fort Worth, TX
Sun, MAY 15 - Le Botanique - Bruxelles, Belgium
Mon, MAY 16 - Le Grand Mix - Tourcoing, France
Tue, MAY 17 - Rotondes - Luxembourg, Luxembourg
Wed, MAY 18 - Laiterie - Strasbourg, France
Thu, MAY 19 - Rote Fabrik - Zürich, Switzerland
Fri, MAY 20 - Ninkasi GERLAND - Lyon, France
Sat, MAY 21 - La Cooperative de Mai - Clermont-ferrand, France
Mon, MAY 23 - Big Band Café - Hérouville-st-clair, France
Tue, MAY 24 - Le 106 - Rouen, France
Wed, MAY 25 - Le Rocher de Palmer - Cenon, France
Thu, MAY 26 - Le Bikini - Ramonville-st-agne, France
Fri, MAY 27 - L'Usine - Istres, France
Sat, MAY 28 - Rockstore - Montpellier, France
Sat, JUN 4 - Primavera Sound 2022 - Barcelona, Spain
Mon, JUN 6 - 16 TONELADAS | ROCK CLUB - València, Spain
Tue, JUN 7 - Independance club - Madrid, Spain
Wed, JUN 8 - Sala Capitol - Santiago De Compostela, Spain
Thu, JUN 9 - NOS Primavera Sound 2022 - Porto, Portugal
Fri, JUN 10 - Best Kept Secret 2022 - Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands
Sat, JUN 11 - Maifeld Derby Festival 2022 - Rheinau, Germany
Sun, JUN 12 - JunkYard - Dortmund, Germany
Mon, JUN 13 - UT Connewitz - Leipzig, Germany
Tue, JUN 14 - Columbia Theater - Berlin, Germany
Thu, JUN 16 - Zorlu Center for Performing Arts - İstanbul, Turkey
Thu, JUN 23 - Brooklyn Steel - Brooklyn, NY
Sat, JUL 9 - Abysmal Fest 2022 - Los Angeles, CA
Thu, AUG 4 - Ypsigrock Festival 2022 - Castelbuono, Italy
Fri, AUG 26 - Rock en Seine 2022 - Saint Cloud, France