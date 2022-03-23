DIIV touring, playing ‘Oshin’ 10th anniversary show in Brooklyn

DIIV are celebrating the 10th anniversary of their debut album, Oshin, with a special show at NYC's Brooklyn Steel on June 23. That's just three days shy of the actual 10 year anniversary (6/26/2012). They'll play Oshin in full, plus a second set of newer material.

Tickets for that show are on presale now -- use password OSHIN -- and go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 25 at 10 AM.

That Brooklyn show is far from DIIV's only show. They'll be on tour starting April 22, with dates in Mexico and the Southwest United States, and then they'll head to Europe in May. All dates are listed, along with a stream of Oshin, below.

DIIV's most recent album was 2019's Deceiver.

DIIV - 2022 TOUR DATES

Fri, APR 22 - QUARRY STUDIOS - Ciudad De México, Mexico

Sat, APR 23 - C3 Stage - Guadalajara, Mexico

Mon, APR 25 - Paper Tiger - San Antonio, TX

Tue, APR 26 - The Far Out Lounge & Stage - Austin, TX

Wed, APR 27 - RISE ROOFTOP - Houston, TX

Thu, APR 28 - Norman Music Festival 2022 - Norman, OK

Thu, APR 28 - Tulips FTW - Fort Worth, TX

Sun, MAY 15 - Le Botanique - Bruxelles, Belgium

Mon, MAY 16 - Le Grand Mix - Tourcoing, France

Tue, MAY 17 - Rotondes - Luxembourg, Luxembourg

Wed, MAY 18 - Laiterie - Strasbourg, France

Thu, MAY 19 - Rote Fabrik - Zürich, Switzerland

Fri, MAY 20 - Ninkasi GERLAND - Lyon, France

Sat, MAY 21 - La Cooperative de Mai - Clermont-ferrand, France

Mon, MAY 23 - Big Band Café - Hérouville-st-clair, France

Tue, MAY 24 - Le 106 - Rouen, France

Wed, MAY 25 - Le Rocher de Palmer - Cenon, France

Thu, MAY 26 - Le Bikini - Ramonville-st-agne, France

Fri, MAY 27 - L'Usine - Istres, France

Sat, MAY 28 - Rockstore - Montpellier, France

Sat, JUN 4 - Primavera Sound 2022 - Barcelona, Spain

Mon, JUN 6 - 16 TONELADAS | ROCK CLUB - València, Spain

Tue, JUN 7 - Independance club - Madrid, Spain

Wed, JUN 8 - Sala Capitol - Santiago De Compostela, Spain

Thu, JUN 9 - NOS Primavera Sound 2022 - Porto, Portugal

Fri, JUN 10 - Best Kept Secret 2022 - Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands

Sat, JUN 11 - Maifeld Derby Festival 2022 - Rheinau, Germany

Sun, JUN 12 - JunkYard - Dortmund, Germany

Mon, JUN 13 - UT Connewitz - Leipzig, Germany

Tue, JUN 14 - Columbia Theater - Berlin, Germany

Thu, JUN 16 - Zorlu Center for Performing Arts - İstanbul, Turkey

Thu, JUN 23 - Brooklyn Steel - Brooklyn, NY

Sat, JUL 9 - Abysmal Fest 2022 - Los Angeles, CA

Thu, AUG 4 - Ypsigrock Festival 2022 - Castelbuono, Italy

Fri, AUG 26 - Rock en Seine 2022 - Saint Cloud, France