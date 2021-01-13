Dilla’s Delights donut shop closing its doors

Herman Hayes, the uncle of the late J. Dilla, opened a donut shop, Dilla's Delights, in Detroit in 2016, in tribute to his nephew. The shop closed temporarily during 2019 while Hayes recovered from cancer, and again in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, as Detroit Metro Times reports, it'll close its doors for good. Hayes shared the news in a video on Instagram, saying that he hoped to open in a new location in the future.

"We don’t quite know which direction we're going to go in and where we’re going to be, but, you know, we’re working on some things," Hayes said. "We’re definitely going to keep donuts alive and Dilla’s legacy alive." Watch the video below.