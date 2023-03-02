Dilly Dally breaking up, share new singles & announce final show

Toronto's Dilly Dally are calling it a day. The band announced their breakup on Instagram, writing, "It’s time for us to move forward and continue our journeys separately." They've also shared pair of new tracks, "Colour of Joy" and "Morning Light." Both were produced and mixed by Jesse Turnbull and mastered by Dan Weston, and both find the band's grungy style in fine form. Hear them below.

Dilly Dally also announced what they say is their final show, happening in their hometown at Lee's Palace on May 27 with Bad Waitress and Breeze. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10 AM EST.