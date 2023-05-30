Diners announce Mo Troper-produced LP, touring with Chris Farren (listen to “The Power”)

Fans of the current DIY power-pop scene that includes Mo Troper and Young Guv will want to check out Diners, the solo project of singer-songwriter Blue Broderick. Her upcoming new album, Domino, is due out August 18 via Bar/None and was produced by Mo Troper. You can feel a sonic kinship on jangly, harmony-filled first single "The Power."

“There's a saying among my friends from Phoenix about "eating the whole apple" and it has to do with making the most out of life” says Broderick, “The Power is about eating the whole apple. This song is meant to ward off anxious thoughts with the power of scuzzy guitars and positive affirmations." Watch the video below.

Diners will be on tour in August and September, including a run with Chris Farren that will stop at Brooklyn's Elsewhere Zone One on September 9. All dates are listed below.

attachment-diners domino album loading...

Domino:

01 Working On My Dreams

02 Domino

03 So What

04 Someday I’ll Go Surfing

05 The Power

06 Painted Pictures

07 I Don’t Think About You The Way I Used To

08 From My Pillow

09 Your Eyes Look Like Christmas

10 Wisdom

DINERS - 2023 TOUR DATES

August 18 - Los Angeles, CA - Genghis Cohen

August 19 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Secret

Sept 3 - Salt Lake City, UT - Quarters

Sept 5 - Denver, CO - 7th Circle

Sept 6 - Omaha, NE - Reverb Lounge

Sept 7 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen

Sept 8 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Roboto

Sept 9 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere: Zone One *

Sept 10 - Philadelphia, PA - PhilaMOCA *

Sept 11 - Washington DC - Songbyrd *

Sept 12 - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle Back Room *

Sept 13 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquarade Purgatory Stage *

Sept 15 - Orlando, FL - Wills Pub *

Sept 16 - Tampa, FL - Hooch and Hive *

Sept 19 - Austin, TX - The Ballroom at Spider House *

Sept 20 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada *

Sept 22 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar *

Sept 23 - San Diego, CA - Voodoo Room at House Of Blues *

* supporting Chris Farren