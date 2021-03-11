Dinosaur Jr announce 2021/2022 tour & rescheduled Camp Fuzz dates
With the COVID vaccine promised to be available to most Americans by May, the world seems to be trying to go back to normal, including bands playing shows and hitting the road. Dinosaur Jr, whose new album Sweep It Into Space is out in April, have just announced a fall North American tour which is currently scheduled to start September 7 in Montreal with dates running through February 2022. The NYC date is set for November 20 at Brooklyn Steel.
Tickets for the whole tour are on presale now via Dinosaur Jr's site; tickets for Brooklyn Steel and the whole tour go on sale to general public on Friday, March 12 at 10 AM local time.
Before that tour starts, Dinosaur Jr are planning to host their rescheduled second edition of Camp Fuzz which will take place July 27 - 30 in Big Indian, NY. Details on the all-inclusive retreat are still to come, but the inaugural 2019 edition featured solo sets from J Mascis and Lou Barlow, a drum clinic with Murph, a ukulele clinic with Lou, a guitar Q&A with J and My Bloody Valentine’s Kevin Shields, a talk about “Financial Planning” with Fred Armisen, open jams, karaoke, and more. Tickets for the 2021 Camp Fuzz are on sale now.
Sweep it Into Space, which was co-produced by and features Kurt Vile, is out April 23 via Jagjaguwar and you can watch the video for first single "I Ran Away" below.
Pick up some older Dinosaur Jr. LPs in the BV store.
Dinosaur Jr. - 2021 Tour Dates
Tue. July 27 - Fri. July 30 - Big Indian, NY @ Camp Fuzz
Tue. Sept. 7 - Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
Thu. Sept. 9 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
Fri. Sept. 10 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Venue TBA
Sat. Sept. 11 - Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
Mon. Sept. 13 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
Tue. Sept. 14 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
Thu. Sept. 16 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
Mon. Sept. 20 - Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room
Tue. Sept. 21 - Kansas City, MO @ Truman
Thu. Sept. 23 - Austin, TX @ Moody Theater @ ACL Live
Fri. Sept. 24 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
Sat. Sept. 25 - Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall
Mon. Sept. 27 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
Tue. Sept. 28 - Bloomington, IN @ The Bluebird
Thu. Sept. 30 - Columbus, OH @ Athenaeum Theatre
Fri. Oct. 1 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora
Sat. Oct. 2 - Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre
Fri. Nov. 12 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
Sat. Nov. 13 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
Mon. Nov. 15 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
Tue. Nov. 16 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
Thu. Nov. 18 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Fri. Nov. 19 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
Sat. Nov. 20 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
Fri. Nov. 26 - Northampton, MA @ Academy of Music
Sat. Nov. 27 - Boston, MA @ House Of Blues
Thu. Feb. 3 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy’s and Harriets
Fri. Feb. 4 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
Sat. Feb. 5 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
Mon. Feb. 7 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Music Hall
Tue. Feb. 8 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
Thu. Feb. 10 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox at Market
Fri. Feb. 11 - Portland, OR @ Venue TBA
Sat. Feb. 12 - Portland, OR @ Venue TBA
Tue. Feb. 15 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
Wed. Feb. 16 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
Thu. Feb. 17 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
Sat. Feb. 19 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda
Sun. Feb. 20 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda
Tue. Feb. 22 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
Wed. Feb. 23 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
Fri. Feb. 25 - Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theatre
Sat. Feb. 26 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre