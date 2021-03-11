Dinosaur Jr announce 2021/2022 tour & rescheduled Camp Fuzz dates

With the COVID vaccine promised to be available to most Americans by May, the world seems to be trying to go back to normal, including bands playing shows and hitting the road. Dinosaur Jr, whose new album Sweep It Into Space is out in April, have just announced a fall North American tour which is currently scheduled to start September 7 in Montreal with dates running through February 2022. The NYC date is set for November 20 at Brooklyn Steel.

Tickets for the whole tour are on presale now via Dinosaur Jr's site; tickets for Brooklyn Steel and the whole tour go on sale to general public on Friday, March 12 at 10 AM local time.

Before that tour starts, Dinosaur Jr are planning to host their rescheduled second edition of Camp Fuzz which will take place July 27 - 30 in Big Indian, NY. Details on the all-inclusive retreat are still to come, but the inaugural 2019 edition featured solo sets from J Mascis and Lou Barlow, a drum clinic with Murph, a ukulele clinic with Lou, a guitar Q&A with J and My Bloody Valentine’s Kevin Shields, a talk about “Financial Planning” with Fred Armisen, open jams, karaoke, and more. Tickets for the 2021 Camp Fuzz are on sale now.

Sweep it Into Space, which was co-produced by and features Kurt Vile, is out April 23 via Jagjaguwar and you can watch the video for first single "I Ran Away" below.

Dinosaur Jr. - 2021 Tour Dates

Tue. July 27 - Fri. July 30 - Big Indian, NY @ Camp Fuzz

Tue. Sept. 7 - Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

Thu. Sept. 9 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

Fri. Sept. 10 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Venue TBA

Sat. Sept. 11 - Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

Mon. Sept. 13 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

Tue. Sept. 14 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

Thu. Sept. 16 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

Mon. Sept. 20 - Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

Tue. Sept. 21 - Kansas City, MO @ Truman

Thu. Sept. 23 - Austin, TX @ Moody Theater @ ACL Live

Fri. Sept. 24 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

Sat. Sept. 25 - Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall

Mon. Sept. 27 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

Tue. Sept. 28 - Bloomington, IN @ The Bluebird

Thu. Sept. 30 - Columbus, OH @ Athenaeum Theatre

Fri. Oct. 1 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora

Sat. Oct. 2 - Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre

Fri. Nov. 12 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

Sat. Nov. 13 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

Mon. Nov. 15 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

Tue. Nov. 16 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Thu. Nov. 18 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Fri. Nov. 19 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

Sat. Nov. 20 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Fri. Nov. 26 - Northampton, MA @ Academy of Music

Sat. Nov. 27 - Boston, MA @ House Of Blues

Thu. Feb. 3 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy’s and Harriets

Fri. Feb. 4 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

Sat. Feb. 5 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

Mon. Feb. 7 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Music Hall

Tue. Feb. 8 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

Thu. Feb. 10 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox at Market

Fri. Feb. 11 - Portland, OR @ Venue TBA

Sat. Feb. 12 - Portland, OR @ Venue TBA

Tue. Feb. 15 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

Wed. Feb. 16 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

Thu. Feb. 17 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

Sat. Feb. 19 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

Sun. Feb. 20 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

Tue. Feb. 22 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

Wed. Feb. 23 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

Fri. Feb. 25 - Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theatre

Sat. Feb. 26 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre