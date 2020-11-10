Dinosaur Jr. announce “live and alone” virtual concert

Dinosaur Jr. announced a new virtual show. They'll stream a set from The Pines Theater at Look Park in Northhampton, MA on Saturday, November 28 at 8 PM ET.

Unlike their socially-distanced shows across New England this September in Connecticut and New Hampshire, "Live & Alone From Look Park" will find the band playing to no in-person audience. Tickets to watch are on sale now, and there are also packages that come with special edition merch, designed by Bailey Flynn, including cow face masks.

Dinosaur Jr. played two new songs at one of the aforementioned socially distanced shows in September; perhaps we'll hear more from the new album they said they finished "somehow during COVID times" at this show, too? Stay tuned.

Meanwhile, Lou Barlow recently shared a cover of the Paw Patrol theme song, complete with a new verse of his own, original lyrics.