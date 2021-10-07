Dinosaur Jr announce rescheduled West Coast tour dates

Dinosaur Jr postponed their 2021 West Coast tour due to Covid, and they've now announced the rescheduled dates. Shows start February 3 in Pioneertown and wrap up February 26 in Denver, and include two nights at L.A.'s The Fonda on 2/19 & 2/20. The band note, "All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates" and you can "visit your point of purchase for ticketing questions/refunds." They also advise fans to check your venue's Covid policy as they vary.

Meanwhile, Dinosaur Jr's East Coast tour, which is with Ryley Walker, begins November 11 in Philly and will hit NYC on 11/20 for a sold-out show at Brooklyn Steel. All dates are listed below.

Dinosaur Jr released terrific new album Sweep it Into Space earlier this year which you can pick up, along with some of their classics, in the BV shop.

DINOSAUR JR - 2021/2022 TOUR DATES

NOV 11, 2021 - Mr. Smalls Theatre - Millvale, PA - w/ Ryley Walker

NOV 12, 2021 - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville - Nashville, TN - w/ Ryley Walker

NOV 13, 2021 - The Masquerade - Atlanta, GA - w/ Ryley Walker

NOV 15, 2021 - Cat's Cradle - Carrboro, NC

NOV 16, 2021 - 9:30 Club - Washington, D.C. - w/ Ryley Walker

NOV 18, 2021 - Union Transfer - Philadelphia, PA - w/ Ryley Walker

NOV 19, 2021 - College Street Music Hall - New Haven, CT - w/ Ryley Walker

NOV 20, 2021 - Brooklyn Steel - Brooklyn, NY - w/ Ryley Walker

NOV 26, 2021 - Academy of Music Theatre - Northampton, MA - w/ Ryley Walker

NOV 27, 2021 - House of Blues Boston - Boston, MA - w/ The Lemonheads & Ryley Walker

FEB 3, 2022 - Pappy & Harriet's Pioneertown Palace - Pioneertown, CA

FEB 4, 2022 - Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas - Las Vegas, NV - with Built To Spill

FEB 5, 2022 - The Depot - Salt Lake City, UT

FEB 7, 2022 - Knitting Factory Concert House - Spokane, WA

FEB 8, 2022 - Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, BC

FEB 10, 2022 - The Showbox - Seattle, WA

FEB 11, 2022 - Wonder Ballroom - Portland, OR

FEB 12, 2022 - Wonder Ballroom - Portland, OR

FEB 15, 2022 - Ace Of Spades - Sacramento, CA

FEB 16, 2022 - The Fillmore - San Francisco, CA

FEB 17, 2022 - The Fillmore - San Francisco, CA

FEB 19, 2022 - The Fonda Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

FEB 20, 2022 - The Fonda Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

FEB 22, 2022 - The Observatory North Park - San Diego, CA

FEB 23, 2022 - Crescent Ballroom - Phoenix, AZ

FEB 25, 2022 - El Rey Theater - Albuquerque, NM

FEB 26, 2022 - Ogden Theatre - Denver, CO

MAR 27, 2022 - Vicar Street - Dublin, Ireland

MAR 28, 2022 - O2 Ritz Manchester - Manchester, UK

MAR 30, 2022 - Asylum - Hull, UK

MAR 31, 2022 - QMU - Glasgow, UK

APR 2, 2022 - O2 Academy Brixton - London, UK

APR 3, 2022 - Melkweg - Amsterdam, Netherlands

APR 5, 2022 - Trix - Antwerp, Belgium

APR 6, 2022 - Markthalle Hamburg - Hamburg, Germany

APR 7, 2022 - Carlswerk Victoria - Cologne, Germany

APR 9, 2022 - Les Docks - Lausanne, Switzerland

APR 10, 2022 - Le Trabendo - Paris, France

APR 12, 2022 - Muffathalle - Munich, Germany

APR 13, 2022 - Columbiahalle - Berlin, Germany

JUN 2, 2022 - Primavera Sound - Barcelona, Spain

JUN 11, 2022 - NOS Primavera Sound Festival - Porto, Portugal

SEP 9, 2022 - State Theater of Ithaca - Ithaca, NY

SEP 10, 2022 - The Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ON

SEP 11, 2022 - The Majestic Theatre - Detroit, MI

SEP 13, 2022 - The Bluebird - Bloomington, IN

SEP 14, 2022 - Saturn - Birmingham, AL

SEP 17, 2022 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

SEP 18, 2022 - Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater - Austin, TX

SEP 20, 2022 - Granada Theater - Dallas, TX

SEP 23, 2022 - The Pageant - St Louis, MO

SEP 24, 2022 - The Truman - Kansas City, MO

SEP 25, 2022 - The Waiting Room Lounge - Omaha, NE

SEP 26, 2022 - First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN

SEP 28, 2022 - Majestic Theatre - Madison, WI

OCT 1, 2022 - Agora Theatre and Ballroom - Cleveland, OH

OCT 2, 2022 - The Athenaeum Theatre - Columbus, OH