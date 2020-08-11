Dinosaur Jr. announce socially distanced New England shows

We've begun to see drive-in shows and other outdoor, socially distant concerts emerge as a way for live music to go on in spite of the pandemic, and now Dinosaur Jr. have announced a pair of socially distant shows of their own. The first happens on Friday, September 11 at South Farms in Morris, CT, part of their "Twilight Concerts on the Farm" series. Tickets go on sale Friday, 8/14 at 10 AM, and they're describing it as a "Reserved General Admission Grid set up (2 people max allowed in grid)," where you choose your row and grid, much like you would at a seated venue. Here's more from them on safety guidelines:

Guest Expectations Guests will undergo Health Check, including a temperature check and short questionnaire in Parking Area prior to entering venue.

Masks are mandatory when entering, exiting, or traveling throughout the venue, including concession areas or restrooms. Masks are not required while in Guest Grid.

No eating or drinking outside of your designated Grid.

Guests will receive one verbal warning from staff before being asked to leave the venue. Policy Violation will result in removal from show Venue Protocols Guest Grids must be reserved in advance by purchasing tickets online.

Guest Grids have a two person occupancy limit.

Venue has an extremely limited social distanced capacity.

All bags will be checked upon entering per posted Bag Policy.

One way foot traffic throughout the Farm Grid as marked.

Lines will be socially distanced, indicated by ground markers.

Cashless systems are preferred; please use credit or debit cards whenever possible.

Hand sanitizing stations will be available at the entrance, concession areas, restrooms, and throughout the venue.

High-touch areas including door handles and counter surfaces will be regularly disinfected throughout the show.

Restrooms will be cleaned and stocked regularly.

This is a smoke-free venue.

Venue policies, site map, and protocols to be posted throughout the venue and online.

More on Twilight Concerts' FAQ.

The second show happens the next day, Saturday, September 12 at Drive In Live at Cheshire Fairgrounds in Swanzey, NH. The venue requires attendees to wear masks when leaving their cars or tailgate areas, but not when within them, and says, "Shows will be about 90 minutes long with no set breaks to alleviate the need for restrooms. If you need to use the bathroom, each restroom unit will equipped with hand sanitizer and there will be ample hand-washing stations. Sanitation staff will be cleaning and sanitizing all high-touch areas before, during and after the show, with increased frequency throughout the concerts." More safety information is in their FAQ, and tickets go on sale Friday, 8/14 at 10 AM.

Both shows are on presale through Thursday, 8/13 at 11 PM with the code PREMIER2020.

Earlier in coronavirus lockdown, Lou Barlow performed a new Dinosaur Jr. song on his livestream and said they had finished a new album. Perhaps we'll hear more from that at these shows?

Meanwhile, watch a 1989 Dino Jr. set and more from the era in our list of 15 classic grunge and alternative rock concert videos to watch right now.