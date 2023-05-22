Dinosaur Jr announce ‘Where You Been?’ 30th anniversary residencies (BV presale for NYC)

Dinosaur Jr's 1993 album Where You Been -- featuring alt-rock hits "Out There" and "Start Choppin'" -- turned 30 this year this year, and to celebrate, the band has announced multi-show residencies in London and NYC: They'll play four nights at London's The Garage on November 12-15, and seven shows at Brooklyn's Music Hall of Williamsburg on December 1-3 & 5-8.

Like they did with their Bowery Ballroom run in 2015 where they celebrated the 30th anniversary of their debut album, these residencies will have Dino Jr "inviting a spattering of guests and friends to sit in each night." The Bowery run included Kevin Shields, Kim Gordon, Kurt Vile, Sharon Van Etten, Mike Watt, and more. In addition to the album in full, the band will play a second set of songs from the rest of their catalog.

Tickets for Brooklyn go on sale Thursday, May 25 at 10 AM local time, and you can get tickets early with the BrooklynVegan presale that runs Wednesday (5/24) from 10 AM - 10 PM. Check back on Wednesday morning for the presale password.

Dinosaur Jr will be on tour this summer with Clutch and Red Fang, and all dates are listed below.

attachment-dinosaur jr where you been tour loading...

DINOSAUR JR. 2023 TOUR DATES

Sat. June 3 - McGill, NV @ Shellraiser Festival *

Thu. Jul. 6 - Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest *

Fri. Jul. 21 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem ^

Sat. Jul. 22 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE ^

Sun. Jul. 23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall ^

Tue. Jul. 25 - Toronto, ON @ Rebel ^

Thu. Jul. 27 - Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheatre ^

Fri. Jul. 28 - Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre ^

Sat. Jul. 29 - Chicago, IL @ Radius ^

Sun. Jul. 30 - Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room ^

Mon. Jul. 31 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium ^

Wed. Aug. 2 - Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre ^

Thu. Aug. 3 - Cedar Rapids, IA @ McGrath Amphitheatre ^

Fri. Aug. 4 - Wichita, KS @ Wave ^

Sat. Aug. 5 - Denver, CO @ The Fillmore Auditorium ^

Sun. Aug. 27 - Tisbury, MA @ Beach Road Weekend *

Sat. Sep. 9 - Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival *

Sat. Sep. 16 - Wyndham, NY @ Cave Mountain Catskills Music Festival *

Sat. Sep. 30 - Memphis, TN @ Memphis Music Festival *

Sun. Nov. 12 - London, UK @ The Garage

Mon. Nov. 13 - London, UK @ The Garage

Tue. Nov. 14 - London, UK @ The Garage

Wed. Nov. 15 - London, UK @ The Garage

Fri. Dec. 1 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

Sat. Dec. 2 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

Sun. Dec. 3 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

Tue. Dec. 5 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

Wed. Dec. 6 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

Thu. Dec. 7 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

Fri. Dec. 8 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

*festival appearance

^ w/ special guests Clutch and Red Fang