Dinosaur Jr doc ‘Freakscene’ screening in Brooklyn w/ J. Mascis performance & Q&A

Philipp Reichenheim's documentary Freakscene - The Story of Dinosaur Jr screened at the band's Camp Fuzz last year, as well as theaters in the UK and Europe, and now it's coming to NYC. It'll make its New York premiere at Brooklyn's The Opera House on May 28, which will also feature a solo performance and Q&A from J. Mascis. Tickets are on sale now.

Freakscene features rare performance and behind-the-scenes footage of Dinosaur Jr., plus new and classic interviews with Mascis, Lou Barlow, and Murph, as well as Kim Gordon, Henry Rollins, Bob Mould, Thurston Moore, and others. You can watch the trailer below.

Dinosaur Jr. released the great Sweep It Into Space last year, and you can order it on blue pink splatter vinyl, limited to 300 copies and exclusive to our stores, HERE, along with other Dinosaur Jr. records.