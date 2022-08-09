Dinosaur Jr & Guided by Voices touring together this fall (w/ Eugene Mirman too!)
Dinosaur Jr are teaming up with fellow indie rock icons Guided by Voices for a few special shows in late fall, playing Boston (House of Blues on 11/26), Philadelphia (The Fillmore on 12/2) and NYC (Terminal 5 on 12/3). Comedian Eugene Mirman will open all three shows.
Tickets are on artist presale now -- use password DINOGBV -- and go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 12 at 10 AM.
Dinosaur Jr also just announced two shows in Holyoake, MA just before their run with GBV, and they'll be touring with Ryley Walker starting September 9 in Ithaca, NY. All dates are listed below.
Guided by Voices also have other tour dates before their run with Dino Jr, including the Woodsist Festival in September. All dates are listed below.
Pick up vinyl from Dinosaur Jr and Guided by Voices in the BV shop.
.
DINOSAUR JR - 2022 TOUR DATES
SEP 9, 2022 - State Theater of Ithaca - Ithaca, NY - w/ Ryley Walker
SEP 10, 2022 - The Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ON - w/ Ryley Walker
SEP 11, 2022 - The Majestic Theatre - Detroit, MI - w/ Ryley Walker
SEP 13, 2022 - The Bluebird - Bloomington, IN - w/ Ryley Walker
SEP 14, 2022 - Saturn - Birmingham, AL - w/ Ryley Walker
SEP 16, 2022 - The Joy Theater - New Orleans, LA - w/ Ryley Walker
SEP 17, 2022 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX - w/ Ryley Walker
SEP 18, 2022 - Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater - Austin, TX - w/ Ryley Walker
SEP 20, 2022 - Granada Theater - Dallas, TX - w/ Ryley Walker
SEP 21, 2022 - Cain's Ballroom - Tulsa, OK - w/ Ryley Walker
SEP 23, 2022 - The Pageant - St Louis, MO - w/ Ryley Walker
SEP 24, 2022 - The Truman - Kansas City, MO - w/ Ryley Walker
SEP 25, 2022 - The Waiting Room Lounge - Omaha, NE - w/ Ryley Walker
SEP 26, 2022 - First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN - w/ Ryley Walker
SEP 28, 2022 - Majestic Theatre - Madison, WI - w/ Ryley Walker
SEP 30, 2022 - The Vic Theatre - Chicago, IL
OCT 1, 2022 - Agora Theatre and Ballroom - Cleveland, OH - w/ Ryley Walker
OCT 2, 2022 - The Athenaeum Theatre - Columbus, OH - w/ Ryley Walker
OCT 10, 2022 - Vicar Street - Dublin, Ireland
OCT 11, 2022 - QMU - Glasgow, UK
OCT 13, 2022 - Asylum - Hull, UK
OCT 14, 2022 - O2 Ritz Manchester - Manchester, UK
OCT 16, 2022 - O2 Forum Kentish Town - London, United Kingdom
OCT 19, 2022 - Trix - Antwerp, Belgium
OCT 20, 2022 - Columbiahalle - Berlin, Germany
OCT 22, 2022 - FVTVR - Paris, France
OCT 23, 2022 - Carlswerk Victoria - Cologne, Germany
OCT 25, 2022 - Les Docks - Lausanne, Switzerland
OCT 26, 2022 - Neue Theaterfabrik - Munich, Germany
OCT 28, 2022 - Q-Factory - Amsterdam, Netherlands
OCT 29, 2022 - Fabrik - Hamburg, Germany
NOV 23, 2022 - Race Street Live - Holyoke, MA
NOV 25, 2022 - Race Street Live - Holyoke, MA
NOV 26, 2022 - House of Blues Boston - Boston, MA - with Guided By Voices and Eugene Mirman
DEC 2, 2022 - The Fillmore Philadelphia - Philadelphia, PA - with Guided By Voices and Eugene Mirman
DEC 3, 2022 - Terminal 5 - New York, NY - with Guided By Voices and Eugene Mirman
GUIDED BY VOICES - 2022 TOUR DATES
Fri, August 19 - Rock & Roll Hall of Fame - Cleveland, OH
Fri, September 23 - Gateway City Arts - Holyoke, MA
Sat, September 24 - Woodsist Festival - Accord, NY
Fri, October 21 - Tulips - Dallas / Fort Worth, TX
Sat, October 22 - Mohawk - Austin, TX
Fri, November 25 - Aura - Portland, ME
Sat, November 26 - House of Blues - Boston, MA *
Fri, December 2 - Fillmore - Philadelphia, PA *
Sat, December 3 - Terminal 5 - New York, NY *
* with Dinosaur Jr.