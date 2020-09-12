Dinosaur Jr. played a socially distanced show in CT (pics, video, setlist)

Dinosaur Jr. — who 36 years into their career still boast the face-melting original lineup of J. Mascis, Lou Barlow, and Murph — played an extremely rare show, and by that we mean that shows during this pandemic are rare, but even rarer are shows by bands we love, let alone worship. In NYC, there is basically nowhere for bands to play, but drive-in and other types of outdoor socially distant show situations are popping up around the country, and the Massachusetts indie rock legends managed to book two of them happening this weekend, in CT (not far from NY) and NH, much to the delight of those fiending for the live and loud guitar experience.

The shows sold out quickly, and the first one went down Friday night at South Farms in Morris, CT, part of a series of outdoor shows by Manic Presents. Manic also just did a series of shows there with comedians Pete Davidson, Mike Birbiglia and John Mulaney, and coming up they have Bill Burr, Warren Haynes, Joan Osborne and more.

People purchase and sit in 2-person, socially distanced “guest grids,” and are temperature checked on the way in. As you can see from the pictures in this post, nobody is close to the stage and therefore to the performers. Nobody is at all close to each other either, as you can see in the pictures of the spread out crowd across the grassy field.

The second show happens Saturday, September 12 (tonight) at Drive In Live at Cheshire Fairgrounds in Swanzey, NH.

Check out pictures and video from the CT show, as well as the setlist, below.

photos by Greg Scranton

Setlist: Dinosaur Jr @ South Farms, 9/11/2020