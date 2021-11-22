Dinosaur Jr. played Brooklyn Steel with Ryley Walker (pics, setlist, video)

Dinosaur Jr.'s tour hit NYC this weekend for a sold-out show at Brooklyn Steel on Saturday night. They're out supporting great new album Sweep it Into Space (order on exclusive splatter vinyl, limited to 300 copies), and they played the first half of the album, including Lou's wonderful "Garden." There were, of course, lots of older favorites, including "Start Choppin," "Freak Scene," "The Wagon," "Little Fury Things," "Bulbs of Passion," "Feel the Pain," and the night ended with their cover of The Cure's "Just Like Heaven." Their Brooklyn Steel setlist is below.

Ryley Walker, an indie guitar great in his own right, opened the night. Pictures from the whole show by Kenneth Bachor, along with Dinosaur Jr's setlist and a few fan-shot videos, are in this post.

We partnered with the band for an exclusive variant of Sweep it Into Space on blue and pink splatter vinyl, limited to 300 copies worldwide and available exclusively in our store. You can preorder that, and pick up lots of other Dinosaur Jr records on vinyl, too.

SETLIST: Dinosaur Jr @ Brooklyn Steel 11/20/2021

Bulbs of Passion

Tarpit

I Ain’t

Garden

I Met the Stones

To Be Waiting

Been There All the Time

The Wagon

Freak Scene

Sludgefeast

Kracked

Mountain Man

Start Choppin

Feel the Pain

Forget the Swan

Encore:

I Ran Away

Little Fury Things

Just Like Heaven