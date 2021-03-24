Dinosaur Jr playing socially distanced Northeast shows before fall tour

Dinosaur Jr have a new Kurt Vile-produced album called Sweep it Into Space arriving in April, and they're hopeful that concerts will be happening again in time for a July 2021 edition of their all-inclusive retreat Camp Fuzz and a lengthy North American tour that's scheduled to begin in September.

Before that, though, Dinosaur Jr will do two socially distanced outdoor shows in the Northeast: one at Swanzey, New Hampshire's Cheshire Fairgrounds on May 22 and one at New Haven, Connecticut's Westville Music Bowl on May 23. Tickets are sold in the form of pods (sets of 2 & 4 for New Haven and up to 5 for NH). Ticket and info and Covid guidelines for NH here and for CT here.

Watch the video for Dino's recent single "I Ran Away" and view an updated list of their tour dates below...

Dinosaur Jr. - 2021 Tour Dates

Sat. May 22 - Swanzey, NH @ Cheshire Fairgrounds

Sun. May 23 - New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl

Tue. July 27 - Fri. July 30 - Big Indian, NY @ Camp Fuzz

Tue. Sept. 7 - Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

Thu. Sept. 9 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

Fri. Sept. 10 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Venue TBA

Sat. Sept. 11 - Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

Mon. Sept. 13 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

Tue. Sept. 14 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

Thu. Sept. 16 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

Mon. Sept. 20 - Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

Tue. Sept. 21 - Kansas City, MO @ Truman

Thu. Sept. 23 - Austin, TX @ Moody Theater @ ACL Live

Fri. Sept. 24 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

Sat. Sept. 25 - Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall

Mon. Sept. 27 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

Tue. Sept. 28 - Bloomington, IN @ The Bluebird

Thu. Sept. 30 - Columbus, OH @ Athenaeum Theatre

Fri. Oct. 1 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora

Sat. Oct. 2 - Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre

Fri. Nov. 12 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

Sat. Nov. 13 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

Mon. Nov. 15 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

Tue. Nov. 16 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Thu. Nov. 18 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Fri. Nov. 19 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

Sat. Nov. 20 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Fri. Nov. 26 - Northampton, MA @ Academy of Music

Sat. Nov. 27 - Boston, MA @ House Of Blues

Thu. Feb. 3 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy’s and Harriets

Fri. Feb. 4 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

Sat. Feb. 5 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

Mon. Feb. 7 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Music Hall

Tue. Feb. 8 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

Thu. Feb. 10 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox at Market

Fri. Feb. 11 - Portland, OR @ Venue TBA

Sat. Feb. 12 - Portland, OR @ Venue TBA

Tue. Feb. 15 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

Wed. Feb. 16 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

Thu. Feb. 17 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

Sat. Feb. 19 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

Sun. Feb. 20 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

Tue. Feb. 22 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

Wed. Feb. 23 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

Fri. Feb. 25 - Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theatre

Sat. Feb. 26 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre