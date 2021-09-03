Dinosaur Jr. postpone shows over COVID concerns

Dinosaur Jr. have already played a few shows this year, a handful of socially distanced outdoor dates and their Camp Fuzz earlier this summer, but they were scheduled to begin their first proper tour since the pandemic, supporting their new album Sweep It Into Space, this month. With the Delta variant continuing to drive a surge in COVID cases, however, they've postponed the first leg of that tour, September 10 through October 2, including dates in Pittsburgh, Detroit, Minneapolis, St. Louis, Omaha, Austin, Dallas, Columbus, Cleveland, and Ithaca.

"Due to the rise Covid cases and hospitalizations along with the impact that the Delta variant is having at the moment, Dinosaur Jr. will postpone the first leg of their fall tour, September 10th through October 2nd," the band write. "In the hope that conditions improve in the coming weeks, the band intends to proceed with the November 2021 and all 2022 dates as planned. Please stay tuned for information on the rescheduled September dates and please visit point of purchase to inquire about your tickets."

"I’m really bummed that we’re not playing these shows," J. Mascis adds. "I miss touring and miss all of you. I’m grateful for your understanding, and I hope all of you are able to stay safe."

See Dinosaur Jr's updated dates, and pictures from their 2019 show at SummerStage in Central Park, below.

DINOSAUR JR: 2021-2022 TOUR

Nov 12, 2021 Brooklyn Bowl Nashville Nashville, TN *

Nov 13, 2021 The Masquerade Atlanta, GA *

Nov 15, 2021 Cat's Cradle Carrboro, NC

Nov 16, 2021 9:30 Club Washington, D.C. *

Nov 18, 2021 Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA *

Nov 19, 2021 College Street Music Hall New Haven, CT *

Nov 20, 2021 Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY *

Nov 26, 2021 Academy of Music Theatre Northampton, MA *

Nov 27, 2021 House of Blues Boston Boston, MA *#

Feb 3, 2022 Pappy & Harriet's Pioneertown Palace Pioneertown, CA

Feb 4, 2022 Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV @

Feb 5, 2022 The Depot Salt Lake City, UT

Feb 7, 2022 Knitting Factory Concert House Spokane, WA

Feb 8, 2022 Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, BC

Feb 10, 2022 The Showbox Seattle, WA

Feb 11, 2022 Wonder Ballroom Portland, OR

Feb 12, 2022 Wonder Ballroom Portland, OR

Feb 15, 2022 Ace Of Spades Sacramento, CA

Feb 16, 2022 The Fillmore San Francisco, CA

Feb 17, 2022 The Fillmore San Francisco, CA

Feb 19, 2022 The Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA

Feb 20, 2022 The Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA

Feb 22, 2022 The Observatory North Park San Diego, CA

Feb 23, 2022 Crescent Ballroom Phoenix, AZ

Feb 25, 2022 El Rey Theater Albuquerque, NM

Feb 26, 2022 Ogden Theatre Denver, CO

Mar 27, 2022 Vicar Street Dublin, Ireland

Mar 28, 2022 O2 Ritz Manchester Manchester, UK

Mar 30, 2022 Asylum Hull, UK

Mar 31, 2022 QMU Glasgow, UK

Apr 2, 2022 O2 Academy Brixton London, UK

Apr 3, 2022 Melkweg Amsterdam, Netherlands

Apr 5, 2022 Trix Antwerp, Belgium

Apr 6, 2022 Markthalle Hamburg Hamburg, Germany

Apr 7, 2022 Carlswerk Victoria Cologne, Germany

Apr 9, 2022 Les Docks Lausanne, Switzerland

Apr 10, 2022 Le Trabendo Paris, France

Apr 12, 2022 Muffathalle Munich, Germany

Apr 13, 2022 Columbiahalle Berlin, Germany

* - w/ Ryley Walker

# - w/ The Lemonheads

@ - w/ Built to Spill