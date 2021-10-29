Dinosaur Jr release new live album ‘Emptiness at The Sinclair’ (listen)

Dinosaur Jr have just released a new live album, Emptiness at The Sinclair. It was recorded at Boston's The Sinclair for a livestream show back in May that, as the title suggests, had them playing to largely empty room. "Playing for a livestream is like pushing a rock up a hill trying to recreate the vibe of a real show," says Lou Barlow. "The isolation of the last year had made me nervous about performing again, especially in the context of Dinosaur Jr. where I typically rely on the energy of our crowd. Playing to an invisible audience and a real-time sparsely populated room of people doing their jobs (running lights, sound and staring at screens) was something different and, again, weird."

Lou continues, "Despite all my lockdown doubts once we started playing things clicked. My mind didn’t hijack me and it quickly began to feel like a real show. Having a few decent gigs on the Sinclair stage before, it began to feel familiar and, for lack of a better word, friendly. It will be much more of a relief to get back on tour but, this Sinclair show was a good band-aid, so to speak.“

Emptiness at The Sinclair has J, Lou and Murph ripping through songs from throughout their catalog, including classics like "Freak Scene," "Feel the Pain," and their cover of The Cure's "Just Like Heaven" to songs from this year's great Sweep it Into Space. Listen below.

Dinosaur Jr will soon be playing to venues full of actual people when their tour kicks off mid-November. Fall dates, including the NYC show at Brooklyn Steel on 11/20 (tickets), are with Ryley Walker. West Coast dates, rescheduled from this summer, begin in February. All dates are listed below.

You can pick up Sweep it Into Space on translucent purple vinyl, and Hand it Over on deluxe 2-LP purple vinyl, along with other Dinosaur Jr vinyl, in the BV shop.

Emptiness at The Sinclair Tracklist

1. Bulbs of Passion

2. Thumb

3. I Ain’t

4. I Met The Stones

5. Garden

6. Just Like Heaven

7. I Ran Away

8. Tarpit

9. Been There All The Time

10. Get Me

11. Pieces

12. Feel The Pain

13. Start Choppin

14. Forget The Swan

15. Repulsion > Chunks

16. Freak Scene

Dinosaur Jr. - 2021/2022 Tour Dates

Thu. Nov. 11 - Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre *

Fri. Nov. 12 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl *

Sat. Nov. 13 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade *

Mon. Nov. 15 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

Tue. Nov. 16 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

Thu. Nov. 18 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

Fri. Nov. 19 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall *

Sat. Nov. 20 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

Fri. Nov. 26 - Northampton, MA @ Academy of Music *

Sat. Nov. 27 - Boston, MA @ House Of Blues *

Thu. Feb. 3 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy’s and Harriets +

Fri. Feb. 4 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl #

Sat. Feb. 5 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

Mon. Feb. 7 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Music Hall

Tue. Feb. 8 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

Thu. Feb. 10 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox at Market

Fri. Feb. 11 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

Sat. Feb. 12 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

Tue. Feb. 15 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

Wed. Feb. 16 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

Thu. Feb. 17 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

Sat. Feb. 19 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

Sun. Feb. 20 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

Tue. Feb. 22 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

Wed. Feb. 23 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

Fri. Feb. 25 - Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theatre

Sat. Feb. 26 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

Sun. March 27 - Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

Mon. March 28 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz Manchester

Wed. March 30 - Hull, UK @ Asylum

Thu. March 31 - Glasgow, UK @ QMU

Sat. April 2 - London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

Sun. April 3 - Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

Tue. April 5 - Antwerp, BE @ Trix

Wed. April 6 - Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle Hamburg

Thu. April 7 - Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria

Sat. April 9 - Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks

Sun. April 10 - Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo

Tue. April 12 - Munich, DE @ Muffathalle

Wed. April 13 - Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

Thu. June 2 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

Sat. June 11 - Porto, PT @ NOS Primavera Sound Festival

Fri. Sept. 9 - Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre - RESCHEDULED

Sat. Sept 10 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall - RESCHEDULED

Sun. Sept. 11 - Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre - RESCHEDULED

Tues Sept. 13 - Bloomington, IN @ The Bluebird - RESCHEDULED

Wed. Sept. 14 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn - RESCHEDULED

Sat Sept 17 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall - RESCHEDULED

Sun Sept 18 - Austin, TX @ Moody Theater @ ACL Live - RESCHEDULED

Tues Sept 20 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theatre - RESCHEDULED

Fri Sept 23 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant - RESCHEDULED

Sat Sept 24 - Kansas City, MO @ Truman - RESCHEDULED

Sun Sept 25 - Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room - RESCHEDULED

Mon, Sept 26 - Minneapolis MN @ First Avenue - RESCHEDULED

Wed, Sept 28 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre - RESCHEDULED

Sat, Oct 1 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora - RESCHEDULED

Sun, Oct 2 - Columbus, OH @ Athenaeum Theatre - RESCHEDULED

* = w/ Ryley Walker

+ = w/ Ryley Walker & Lemonheads

# = w/ Built to Spill