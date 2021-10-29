Dinosaur Jr release new live album ‘Emptiness at The Sinclair’ (listen)
Dinosaur Jr have just released a new live album, Emptiness at The Sinclair. It was recorded at Boston's The Sinclair for a livestream show back in May that, as the title suggests, had them playing to largely empty room. "Playing for a livestream is like pushing a rock up a hill trying to recreate the vibe of a real show," says Lou Barlow. "The isolation of the last year had made me nervous about performing again, especially in the context of Dinosaur Jr. where I typically rely on the energy of our crowd. Playing to an invisible audience and a real-time sparsely populated room of people doing their jobs (running lights, sound and staring at screens) was something different and, again, weird."
Lou continues, "Despite all my lockdown doubts once we started playing things clicked. My mind didn’t hijack me and it quickly began to feel like a real show. Having a few decent gigs on the Sinclair stage before, it began to feel familiar and, for lack of a better word, friendly. It will be much more of a relief to get back on tour but, this Sinclair show was a good band-aid, so to speak.“
Emptiness at The Sinclair has J, Lou and Murph ripping through songs from throughout their catalog, including classics like "Freak Scene," "Feel the Pain," and their cover of The Cure's "Just Like Heaven" to songs from this year's great Sweep it Into Space. Listen below.
Dinosaur Jr will soon be playing to venues full of actual people when their tour kicks off mid-November. Fall dates, including the NYC show at Brooklyn Steel on 11/20 (tickets), are with Ryley Walker. West Coast dates, rescheduled from this summer, begin in February. All dates are listed below.
You can pick up Sweep it Into Space on translucent purple vinyl, and Hand it Over on deluxe 2-LP purple vinyl, along with other Dinosaur Jr vinyl, in the BV shop.
Emptiness at The Sinclair Tracklist
1. Bulbs of Passion
2. Thumb
3. I Ain’t
4. I Met The Stones
5. Garden
6. Just Like Heaven
7. I Ran Away
8. Tarpit
9. Been There All The Time
10. Get Me
11. Pieces
12. Feel The Pain
13. Start Choppin
14. Forget The Swan
15. Repulsion > Chunks
16. Freak Scene
Dinosaur Jr. - 2021/2022 Tour Dates
Thu. Nov. 11 - Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre *
Fri. Nov. 12 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl *
Sat. Nov. 13 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade *
Mon. Nov. 15 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
Tue. Nov. 16 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *
Thu. Nov. 18 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *
Fri. Nov. 19 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall *
Sat. Nov. 20 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *
Fri. Nov. 26 - Northampton, MA @ Academy of Music *
Sat. Nov. 27 - Boston, MA @ House Of Blues *
Thu. Feb. 3 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy’s and Harriets +
Fri. Feb. 4 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl #
Sat. Feb. 5 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
Mon. Feb. 7 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Music Hall
Tue. Feb. 8 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
Thu. Feb. 10 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox at Market
Fri. Feb. 11 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
Sat. Feb. 12 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
Tue. Feb. 15 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
Wed. Feb. 16 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
Thu. Feb. 17 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
Sat. Feb. 19 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda
Sun. Feb. 20 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda
Tue. Feb. 22 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
Wed. Feb. 23 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
Fri. Feb. 25 - Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theatre
Sat. Feb. 26 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
Sun. March 27 - Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
Mon. March 28 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz Manchester
Wed. March 30 - Hull, UK @ Asylum
Thu. March 31 - Glasgow, UK @ QMU
Sat. April 2 - London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
Sun. April 3 - Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
Tue. April 5 - Antwerp, BE @ Trix
Wed. April 6 - Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle Hamburg
Thu. April 7 - Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria
Sat. April 9 - Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks
Sun. April 10 - Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo
Tue. April 12 - Munich, DE @ Muffathalle
Wed. April 13 - Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
Thu. June 2 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
Sat. June 11 - Porto, PT @ NOS Primavera Sound Festival
Fri. Sept. 9 - Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre - RESCHEDULED
Sat. Sept 10 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall - RESCHEDULED
Sun. Sept. 11 - Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre - RESCHEDULED
Tues Sept. 13 - Bloomington, IN @ The Bluebird - RESCHEDULED
Wed. Sept. 14 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn - RESCHEDULED
Sat Sept 17 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall - RESCHEDULED
Sun Sept 18 - Austin, TX @ Moody Theater @ ACL Live - RESCHEDULED
Tues Sept 20 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theatre - RESCHEDULED
Fri Sept 23 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant - RESCHEDULED
Sat Sept 24 - Kansas City, MO @ Truman - RESCHEDULED
Sun Sept 25 - Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room - RESCHEDULED
Mon, Sept 26 - Minneapolis MN @ First Avenue - RESCHEDULED
Wed, Sept 28 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre - RESCHEDULED
Sat, Oct 1 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora - RESCHEDULED
Sun, Oct 2 - Columbus, OH @ Athenaeum Theatre - RESCHEDULED
* = w/ Ryley Walker
+ = w/ Ryley Walker & Lemonheads
# = w/ Built to Spill