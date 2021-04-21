Dinosaur Jr. share “Take It Back,” announce Camp Fuzz lineup

After 36 years, most Dinosaur Jr fans know what to expect from new albums, but sometimes they throw a curveball. "Take It Back," from the imminent Sweep it Into Space, is a wonderful surprise, set to a playful, bouncy keyboard riff that throws you off guard while providing one of the catchier moments we've had from the indie rock icons in a while. The fuzz pedals and wailing still come, but those elements aren't the stars of the show. The video for the song, though, is classic Dino Jr, full of psychedelic stop-motion animated lumps of clay. You can watch "Take it Back" below.

Sweep it Into Space, which was co-produced by Kurt Vile (who also plays on a lot of the album), is out this Friday via Jagjaguwar.

In other news, Dinosaur Jr have announced the guests for this year's edition of Camp Fuzz, the band's destination getaway indie rock camp that happens July 27 - 30 in Big Indian, NY. On hand will be Sopranos star, alt-rock fan and podcaser Michael Imperioli, to perform a live reading from his rock n' roll novel The Perfume Burned His Eyes; former SNL cast member Tim Meadows, who will host a stage banter workshop; and Detroit hardcore legends Negative Approach, who will perform live. There will also be sets from Dinosaur Jr and probably some karaoke. Tickets are on sale.

Dinosaur Jr will be on tour this fall. Meanwhile, If you're looking for some classic Dinosaur Jr, we've got a few albums in the BV store.