Dinosaur Jr team with Emerica for “Feel the Pain” & ‘Sweep it Into Space’ skate shoes

Dinosaur Jr have collaborated with Emerica for two very cool pairs of skate shoes. A pair of The Omen Hi high-tops based on the artwork for 1993's classic Where You Been and single "Feel the Pain" and Wino G6 slip-ons based on the artwork for their most recent album, 2021's Sweep it Into Space. Both feature J Mascis' favorite color, purple, on the treaded sole, with the classic "Dinosaur Jr" scrawl in neon green, and there are other great details too. Order them here and check out pics and a promo video below.

Dinosaur Jr play Newport Folk Fest and Japan's Fuji Rock Fest this month and will tour North America with Ryley Walker in September before heading to Europe. All dates are listed below.

Pick up Sweep it Into Space on limited edition blue and pink splatter vinyl (only 300 made), plus find more of the band's albums in the BV shop.

DINOSAUR JR - 2022 TOUR DATES

JUL 22, 2022 - Newport Folk Festival - Newport, RI

JUL 30, 2022 - Fuji Rock Festival - Niigata, Japan

SEP 9, 2022 - State Theater of Ithaca - Ithaca, NY - w/ Ryley Walker

SEP 10, 2022 - The Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ON - w/ Ryley Walker

SEP 11, 2022 - The Majestic Theatre - Detroit, MI - w/ Ryley Walker

SEP 13, 2022 - The Bluebird - Bloomington, IN - w/ Ryley Walker

SEP 14, 2022 - Saturn - Birmingham, AL - w/ Ryley Walker

SEP 16, 2022 - The Joy Theater - New Orleans, LA - w/ Ryley Walker

SEP 17, 2022 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX - w/ Ryley Walker

SEP 18, 2022 - Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater - Austin, TX - w/ Ryley Walker

SEP 20, 2022 - Granada Theater - Dallas, TX - w/ Ryley Walker

SEP 21, 2022 - Cain's Ballroom - Tulsa, OK - w/ Ryley Walker

SEP 23, 2022 - The Pageant - St Louis, MO - w/ Ryley Walker

SEP 24, 2022 - The Truman - Kansas City, MO - w/ Ryley Walker

SEP 25, 2022 - The Waiting Room Lounge - Omaha, NE - w/ Ryley Walker

SEP 26, 2022 - First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN - w/ Ryley Walker

SEP 28, 2022 - Majestic Theatre - Madison, WI - w/ Ryley Walker

SEP 30, 2022 - The Vic Theatre - Chicago, IL

OCT 1, 2022 - Agora Theatre and Ballroom - Cleveland, OH - w/ Ryley Walker

OCT 2, 2022 - The Athenaeum Theatre - Columbus, OH - w/ Ryley Walker

OCT 10, 2022 - Vicar Street - Dublin, Ireland

OCT 11, 2022 - QMU - Glasgow, UK

OCT 13, 2022 - Asylum - Hull, UK

OCT 14, 2022 - O2 Ritz Manchester - Manchester, UK

OCT 16, 2022 - O2 Forum Kentish Town - London, United Kingdom

OCT 19, 2022 - Trix - Antwerp, Belgium

OCT 20, 2022 - Columbiahalle - Berlin, Germany

OCT 22, 2022 - FVTVR - Paris, France

OCT 23, 2022 - Carlswerk Victoria - Cologne, Germany

OCT 25, 2022 - Les Docks - Lausanne, Switzerland

OCT 26, 2022 - Neue Theaterfabrik - Munich, Germany

OCT 28, 2022 - Q-Factory - Amsterdam, Netherlands