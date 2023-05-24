Dinosaur Jr ‘Where You Been’ Brooklyn shows on BrooklynVegan presale (password here)

Tickets for the seven Dinosaur Jr shows at Music Hall of Williamsburg celebrating 30 years of Where You Been are on BrooklynVegan presale today from 10 AM - 10 PM. Use password VEGANDINOS

If you miss out on our presale, tickets for these shows go on sale to the general public on Thursday, May 25 at 10 AM.

Like they did with their Bowery Ballroom run in 2015 where they celebrated the 30th anniversary of their debut album, these residencies will have Dino Jr "inviting a spattering of guests and friends to sit in each night." They're also doing four nights in London.