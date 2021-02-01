Dio albums reissued on vinyl; Black Sabbath rehearsal recording surfaces

Two long out-of-print live albums from Dio, 2005's Evil Or Divine: Live in New York City and 2008's Holy Diver Live, are being reissued on vinyl. Newly remastered with new cover art, the deluxe limited edition packages are each pressed on 180g black vinyl (3LP/triple gatefold) and feature a lenticular 3D album-sized art piece. Here's what they look like:

Holy Diver Live features a full performance of Dio's 1983 debut, and both include songs from Black Sabbath and Rainbow along with other classic Dio material. See the tracklisting for both, and watch a few preview videos below (including an unboxing and "Rainbow in the Dark" from Holy Diver Live, and "The Last in Line" from Evil Or Divine) and pick them up in our shop.

In other Black Sabbath-related news, a recording of the band rehearsing the Dio-era track "Heaven and Hell" has surfaced. It comes from the estate of live member and collaborator Geoff Nicholls, who passed away in 2017. His estate writes:

Geoff Nicholls passed away 4 years ago, 28th January 2017. This upload is a tribute to him. I recently found this SONY C-90 tape cassette amongst the thousands in Geoff Nicholls’ archive. On the inlay card is written ‘ ON & ON HEAVEN & HELL ORIGINAL VERSION GEOFF PLAYING BASS.’ Inside the cassette case was a Maxell UD 90. The B side is written ‘On + On HEAVEN HELL ORIGINAL GEOFF ON BASS’ Nowhere does it say that this is Black Sabbath on the cassette. On And On Heaven And Hell may have been the original working title.

Listen via YouTube below.

Speaking of Sabbath related items in our shop, we're also now selling the sweet Funko Pop pictured above.

Here are the Dio reissue tracklists:

DIO - HOLY DIVER LIVE TRACKLISTING

Side A:

1. Intro

2. Stand Up And Shout

3. Holy Diver

4. Gypsy

5. Drum Solo – Simon Wright

Side B:

1. Caught In The Middle

2. Don't Talk To Strangers

3. Straight Through The Heart

4. Invisible

Side C:

1. Rainbow In The Dark

2. Shame on The Night

3. Guitar Solo – Doug Aldrich

4. Holy Diver (reprise)

Side D:

1. Tarot Woman

2. Sign Of The Southern Cross

3. One Night In The City

Side E:

1. Gates Of Babylon

2. Heaven And Hell

Side F:

1. Man On The Silver Mountain

2. Catch The Rainbow

3. Long Live Rock 'N' Roll

4. Call For Encore

5. We Rock

--

DIO - EVIL OR DIVINE: LIVE IN NEW YORK CITY TRACKLISTING

Side A:

1. Killing The Dragon

2. Egypt (The Chains Are On) / Children of the Sea

3. Push

Side B:

1. Drum Solo – Simon Wright

2. Stand Up And Shout / Rock and Roll

3. Don’t Talk To Strangers

Side C:

1. Man On The Silver Mountain

2. Guitar Solo – Doug Aldrich

3. Long Live Rock 'N' Roll

4. Lord Of The Last Day

Side D:

1. Fever Dreams

2. Holy Diver

3. Heaven And Hell

Side E:

1. The Last In Line

2. Rainbow In The Dark

3. We Rock

Side F:

1. This Is Your Life

2. Fever Dreams

3. Push

4. The Eyes

--

Pick up both Dio records in the BrooklynVegan Shop.