Dion shares song ft. Bruce Springsteen & Patti Scialfa off new guest-filled album

Rock/doo-wop/pop legend Dion may remain best known for early '60s singles like "Runaround Sue" and "The Wanderer," but he's remained active, and just last year he released the guest-filled album Blues With Friends, featuring Paul Simon, Bruce Springsteen, Billy F Gibbons, Jeff Beck, Van Morrison, Brian Setzer, and more, and now, as Stereogum points out, he has announced another guest-filled album, Stomping Ground, due November 5 via Keeping The Blues Alive Records (pre-order).

This one also features Bruce Springsteen, who's on new single "Angel In The Alleyways" alongside his wife/collaborator Patti Scialfa, as well as Billy F Gibbons, Peter Frampton, Mark Knopfler, Boz Scaggs, Rickie Lee Jones, and more. "Angel In The Alleyways" is an acoustic folk-blues song that doesn't sound bad at all for an artist over six decades into their career. Listen and watch the video below.

Tracklist

Take It Back with Joe Bonamassa

Hey Diddle Diddle with G.E. Smith

Dancing Girl with Mark Knopfler

If You Wanna Rock ‘n’ Roll with Eric Clapton

There Was A Time with Peter Frampton

Cryin’ Shame with Sonny Landreth

The Night Is Young with Joe Menza and Wayne Hood

That’s What The Doctor Said with Steve Conn

My Stomping Ground with Billy F Gibbons

Angel In the Alleyways with Patti Scialfa and Bruce Springsteen

I’ve Got To Get To You with Boz Scaggs, Joe Menza and Mike Menza

Red House with Keb’ Mo’

I Got My Eyes On You Baby with Marcia Ball and Jimmy Vivino

I’ve Been Watching with Rickie Lee Jones and Wayne Hood