Dirty Projectors’ David Longstreth announces solo tour with Bing & Ruth, Crosslegged, more

Dirty Projectors frontman David Longstreth has announced a solo tour. Bing & Ruth, Crosslegged, Sen Morimoto, and Hannah Epperson each open select dates on the "tba d-lo tour pt II," and David says, "tba d-lo is a name i gave to some small solo acoustic shows i played back in january in california. i loved the experience so much that i’m going to do more — maybe in a city near you!? the idea is: shows meant for connecting with people and places, playing songs new, newer, old and older. i called it ‘tba’ because i didn’t know what it was — and i still don’t! maybe we’ll figure it out together." See all dates below.

The NYC show is on September 8 at Williamsburg Opera House, with Bing & Ruth. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10 AM local, with an artist presale happening now (password = tbaDLo).

DAVID LONGSTRETH: 2023 TOUR

Wed 9/6 - Arts At The Armory - Somerville, MA *

Thu 9/7 - Tubby’s - Kingston, NY *

Fri 9/8 - Williamsburg Opera House - Brooklyn, NY *

Sat 9/16 - Miracle Theatre - Washington, DC #

Sun 9/17 - Johnny Brenda’s - Philadelphia, PA #

Thu 9/28 - Old Town School of Folk Music - Chicago, IL ^

Sat 10/7 - Tractor Tavern - Seattle, WA +

Sun 10/8 - Mississippi Studios - Portland, OR +

* w/ Bing & Ruth

# w/ Crosslegged

^ w/ Sen Morimoto

+ w/ Hannah Epperson