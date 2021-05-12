Dischord reissuing first six 7″s in 40th anniversary box set
To celebrate its 40th anniversary. iconic DC punk label Dischord Records will be releasing a box set featuring their first six 7"s: Teen Idles' Minor Disturbance EP (featuring a pre-Minor Threat Ian MacKaye on bass), State of Alert's No Policy EP (featuring a pre-Black Flag Henry Rollins on vocals), Minor Threat's S/T and In My Eyes EPs, Government Issue's Legless Bull EP, and Youth Brigade's Possible EP. All records have been remastered, all sleeves & lyric sheets have been reproduced from original art -- meaning State of Alert's No Policy and Minor Threat's In My Eyes come on green and red translucent vinyl, respectively (the rest are on black vinyl). The box will also come with a 12-page booklet.
Dischord notes: "We have no idea of how many of these we should press, so we’ve decided to let the pre-orders make the call. This will be a mail-order only release and the window to place orders will be limited to one month (May 11th until June 11th, 2021)." The also say they can only be shipped individually so if you want more than one you're going to have to place orders one at a time.
You can pre-order here and check out the artwork below.
No. 1
Teen Idles
Minor Disturbance EP
released Dec 1980
11” x 17” lyric sheet
black vinyl
--
No. 2
State of Alert
No Policy EP
released Apr 1981
8.5” x 11” lyric sheet
green translucent vinyl
--
No. 3
Minor Threat
Minor Threat
released Jun 1981
8.5” x 14” lyric sheet
black vinyl
No. 4
Government Issue
Legless Bull EP
released Sep 1981
8.5” x 14” lyric sheet
black vinyl
--
No. 5
Minor Threat
In My Eyes
released Dec 1981
8.5” x 11” lyric sheet
red translucent vinyl
No. 6
Youth Brigade
Possible EP
released Dec 1981
8.5” x 14” lyric sheet
black vinyl