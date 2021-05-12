Dischord reissuing first six 7″s in 40th anniversary box set

To celebrate its 40th anniversary. iconic DC punk label Dischord Records will be releasing a box set featuring their first six 7"s: Teen Idles' Minor Disturbance EP (featuring a pre-Minor Threat Ian MacKaye on bass), State of Alert's No Policy EP (featuring a pre-Black Flag Henry Rollins on vocals), Minor Threat's S/T and In My Eyes EPs, Government Issue's Legless Bull EP, and Youth Brigade's Possible EP. All records have been remastered, all sleeves & lyric sheets have been reproduced from original art -- meaning State of Alert's No Policy and Minor Threat's In My Eyes come on green and red translucent vinyl, respectively (the rest are on black vinyl). The box will also come with a 12-page booklet.

Dischord notes: "We have no idea of how many of these we should press, so we’ve decided to let the pre-orders make the call. This will be a mail-order only release and the window to place orders will be limited to one month (May 11th until June 11th, 2021)." The also say they can only be shipped individually so if you want more than one you're going to have to place orders one at a time.

You can pre-order here and check out the artwork below.

Meanwhile, you can get a few Dischord Records releases in the BrooklynVegan store, including Fugazi's self-titled debut, the Instrument soundtrack and First Demo, and Minor Threat's Salad Days 7".

No. 1

Teen Idles

Minor Disturbance EP

released Dec 1980

11” x 17” lyric sheet

black vinyl

<a href="https://teenidles.bandcamp.com/album/minor-disturbance">Minor Disturbance by Teen Idles</a>

No. 2

State of Alert

No Policy EP

released Apr 1981

8.5” x 11” lyric sheet

green translucent vinyl

No. 3

Minor Threat

Minor Threat

released Jun 1981

8.5” x 14” lyric sheet

black vinyl

No. 4

Government Issue

Legless Bull EP

released Sep 1981

8.5” x 14” lyric sheet

black vinyl

<a href="https://governmentissue.bandcamp.com/album/legless-bull">Legless Bull by Government Issue</a>

No. 5

Minor Threat

In My Eyes

released Dec 1981

8.5” x 11” lyric sheet

red translucent vinyl

No. 6

Youth Brigade

Possible EP

released Dec 1981

8.5” x 14” lyric sheet

black vinyl