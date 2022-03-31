Disclosure add DJ dates to 2022 US tour

Disclosure have some touring lined up this spring and summer, including festival sets at Coachella and Bonnaroo, and a US headlining tour with DJ Boring. Now they've added a run of DJ sets at clubs in the US, happening around their previously announced shows. See all dates below.

Their tour already includes three sold out NYC shows at Brooklyn Mirage on May 12-14, and there's now a new NYC date just before those shows, at Elsewhere on May 11. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 1 at 10 AM.

DISCLOSURE: 2022 TOUR

Apr 9, 2022 WaMu Theater Seattle, WA

Apr 10, 2022 45 East Portland, OR

Apr 13, 2022 Bill Graham Civic Auditorium San Francisco, CA

Apr 16, 2022 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival Indio, CA

Apr 20, 2022 Santa Barbara Bowl Santa Barbara, CA

Apr 23, 2022 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival Indio, CA

Apr 24, 2022 MOONBEAM at Resorts World Las Vegas, NV

Apr 27, 2022 Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland Kansas City, MO

Apr 29, 2022 Royal Oak Music Theatre Royal Oak, MI

Apr 29, 2022 The Magic Stick Detroit, MI

Apr 30, 2022 Radius Chicago, IL

May 1, 2022 Radius Chicago, IL

May 4, 2022 The Ave Live Philadelphia, PA

May 5, 2022 The Grand Boston Boston, MA

May 6, 2022 Roadrunner Boston, MA

May 7, 2022 The Anthem Washington, DC

May 8, 2022 Club Space Miami, FL

May 10, 2022 KEMBA Live! Columbus, OH

May 11, 2022 Elsewhere Brooklyn, NY

May 12, 2022 The Brooklyn Mirage - Avant Gardner Brooklyn, NY

May 13, 2022 The Brooklyn Mirage - Avant Gardner Brooklyn, NY

May 14, 2022 The Brooklyn Mirage - Avant Gardner Brooklyn, NY

Jun 17, 2022 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival Manchester, TN

Jun 19, 2022 MOONBEAM at Resorts World Las Vegas, NV

Jun 23, 2022 Electric Forest Rothbury, MI

Aug 13, 2022 Boardmasters Festival Cornwall, UK

Aug 27, 2022 All Points East Festival London, UK