Disclosure releasing new album ‘Alchemy’ this week

Disclosure have parted ways with their major label, and they've just revealed that they're putting out a new album called Alchemy in two days. It's due Friday (7/14) via Apollo Records, the duo's imprint of AWAL Recordings. Guy Lawrence says, "This record is a celebration of us feeling liberated right now. We’re no longer signed to a major record label. We’re not going to tour this record. We can do whatever we like and be super creative."

Tracklist

1. Looking For Love

2. Simply Won’t Do

3. Higher Than Ever Before

4. A Little Bit

5. Go The Distance

6. Someday…

7. We Were In Love

8. Sun Showers

9. Purify

10. Brown Eyes

11. Talk On The Phone