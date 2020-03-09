Disclosure touring around Coachella, playing intimate DJ shows

Disclosure will be in the U.S. in April for Coachella and have just announced a short tour while here where they'll be doing DJ sets at pretty intimate venues. They'll be stopping in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Detroit, and Brooklyn. Their tour wraps up at III Points in Miami.

The Brooklyn DJ set happens April 29 at Public Records. Tickets for Public Records, and all the just-announced dates of the tour go on sale Wednesday, March 11 at 10 AM local time.

Disclosure album just released the Ecstasy EP and you can stream that below.

Disclosure - 2020 U.S. Tour Dates

4/11 Indio, CA Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

4/14 San Jose, CA San Jose State University – Event Center

4/15 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl

4/17 Los Angeles, CA 1720 *

4/18 Indio, CA Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

4/22 San Francisco, CA Halcyon *

4/24 Chicago, IL Spybar *

4/25 Detroit, MI TV Lounge *

4/29 Brooklyn, NY Public Records *

5/1 Miami, FL III Points Festival