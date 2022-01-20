Disclosure touring the US around Coachella, playing 2 nights at Brooklyn Mirage

In addition to their sets at upcoming festivals like Coachella, Bonnaroo, and Primavera Sound, UK dance duo Disclosure are also doing a headlining tour with DJ Boring, including a two-night stand in NYC at Brooklyn Mirage on May 13 & 14. Presale registration is open now through January 27 at 9 PM, and the presale begins that same night at 10 PM. All dates are listed below.

Disclosure's latest album Energy came out in 2020, and they've continued to drop new singles since then. Watch the video for the Kelis collab from Energy:

Disclosure loading...

Disclosure -- 2022 Tour Dates

04/09 - WAMU Theatre - Seattle, WA

04/13 - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium - San Francisco, CA

04/16 - Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival - Indio, CA

04/20 - Santa Barbara Bowl - Santa Barbara, CA

04/23 - Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival - Indio, CA

04/27 - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland - Kansas City, MO

04/29 - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Detroit, MI

04/30 - Radius - Chicago, IL

05/01 - Radius - Chicago, IL

05/06 - Roadrunner - Boston, MA

05/07 - The Anthem - Washington, DC

05/10 - KEMBA Live! - Columbus, OH

05/13 - The Brooklyn Mirage - Avant Gardner - Brooklyn, NY

05/14 - The Brooklyn Mirage - Avant Gardner - Brooklyn, NY

06/17 - Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival - Manchester, TN

06/23 - Electric Forest - Rothbury, MI