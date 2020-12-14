Discogs launched 20 years ago (November, 2000) as an online music database, aiming to catalog every record ever released, but has become a very popular marketplace for used and new releases. For example, you can figure out just which pressing of Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band you own, find out generally how much it's worth, and put it up for sale all via Discogs. It's a vibrant community with members not just buying and selling, but creating an online database of their own music collections, and creating Want Lists for things they wish they owned, and reviewing records (and editions of record) too.

With the year wrapping up Discogs has taken their user data to make their list of Best Albums of 2020, based on titles showing up in Want Lists and Member Collections. The Top 25 includes some of 2020's most acclaimed records (Fetch the Bolt Cutters, Rough and Rowdy Ways, RTJ4, Punisher), and there's maybe a few that you might find surprising. (The data is made up of mostly serious record collectors of all shapes and sizes.) Check out Discogs' Best of 2020 list below.

--

DISCOGS - BEST ALBUMS OF 2020

#25. Bruce Springsteen — Letter to You

#24. Fontaines D.C. — A Hero’s Death

#23. Kylie Minogue — Disco

#22. Gorillaz — Song Machine Season One

#21. Metallica and The San Francisco Symphony Orchestra — S&M2

#20. Marilyn Manson — We Are Chaos

#19. Mac Miller — Circles

#18. Deftones — Ohms

#17. Khruangbin and Leon Bridges — Texas Sun

#16. Bob Dylan — Rough and Rowdy Ways

#15. Pearl Jam — Gigaton

#14. The Weeknd — After Hours

#13. Neil Young — Homegrown

#12. The Strokes — The New Abnormal

#11. Taylor Swift — Folklore

#10. Ozzy Osbourne — Ordinary Man

#9. Fiona Apple — Fetch the Bolt Cutters

#8. Idles — Ultra Mono

#7. Dua Lipa — Future Nostalgia

#6. Phoebe Bridgers — Punisher

#5. Run the Jewels — Run the Jewels 4

#4. AC/DC — PWR/UP

#3. Khruangbin — Mordechai

#2. Lady Gaga — Chromatica

#1. Tame Impala — The Slow Rush