Disembodied, Acacia Strain, Architect & Torchbearer @ Santos Party House in NYC – pics

photos by Samantha Marble

Disembodied at Santos Party House
Disembodied

Disembodied on the stage playing "7 Stitches" & karate dojo is open 4 biz. I'm standing in the "we've learned our lesson" section in back. - [yeahman]

It was a packed house; filled with fans of "satanic" metalcore, "X"-ed hands, and flat-billed fitteds alike as Disembodied supported deathcore headliners The Acacia Strain along with Syracuse's Architect, as well as locals Torchbearer and The Judas Syndrome at Santos on 1/16. The show was one of a short string of east coast dates for the recently reunited band that concluded in Holyoke, Massachusetts on 1/17.

After some time away, Disembodied is off and running, hitting the road in support of the recent collection of rarities, Palms of Sheol, out NOW.

Tons of video and pictures from the show are continued below....

Disembodied @ Santos 1/16/09







