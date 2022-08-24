Disheveled Cuss (Tera Melos) announces new LP ‘Into The Couch,’ shares “Creep A Little Closer”

Disheveled Cuss, the solo project of Tera Melos' Nick Reinhart, has announced his upcoming sophomore album, Into The Couch, to be self-released on September 30. Into The Couch follows his 2020 debut and features a host of contributors, including David Binney (Knower, Lost Tribe), Paul Bryan (Aimee Mann), Jimmy Chamberlin (The Smashing Pumpkins), Eric Gardner (Dot Hacker, Charlotte Gainsbourg), Josh Klinghoffer (Red Hot Chili Peppers, Eddie Vedder), JR Kurtz (CSS, Disheveled Cuss), Billy Mohler (Jimmy Chamberlin Complex), Lisa Papineau (Big Sir, Air), Aaron Steele (Hayley Williams, Portugal. the man), and Nate Walcott (Bright Eyes). Check out the album art and track list for Into The Couch below.

Also out today is lead single and album opener "Creep A Little Closer," with an earthy music video directed by Matthew Loren Oates. The track is dark, quiet, and bleakly funny, with its hook of "No one wants to be a fuckin' loser/It's not any fun/But every day I creep a little closer/To being one." Check out the music video below.

INTO THE COUCH TRACKLISTING

Creep A Little Closer

Remote Viewer

Ben Tramer

Run

Some People Wanna Forget

Abbott

Grease Stain

Venus

Bye For Now

Shitty Coffee Table

Silver Atomic

Still Running

Into The Couch