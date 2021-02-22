Disney+ adds content warnings to select episodes of ‘The Muppet Show’

The Muppet Show hit the Disney+ streaming service on Friday (2/19), including the series' fourth and fifth seasons which had never been available on home video before. Eighteen episodes from the 45-year-old series, however, carry the following content warning disclaimer: “This program includes negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures. These stereotypes were wrong then and are wrong now. Rather than remove this content, we want to acknowledge its harmful impact, learn from it and spark conversation to create a more inclusive future together.”

The episodes in question are the ones guest starring Jim Nabors, Joel Grey, Steve Martin, Peter Sellers, Cleo Laine, James Coco, Spike Milligan, Crystal Gayle, Kenny Rogers, Beverly Sills, Jonathan Winters, Alan Arkin, James Coburn, Joan Baez, Johnny Cash, Debbie Harry, Wally Boag and Marty Feldman. A couple of examples: Johnny Cash's episode has the country legend singing in front of a Confederate Flag, while the Joan Baez has her doing an Indian accent.

Variety notes the content disclaimer runs for 12 seconds at the start of each episode and you cannot fast-forward through it. “Disney is committed to creating stories with inspirational and aspirational themes that reflect the rich diversity of the human experience around the globe,” the disclaimer continues. “To learn more about how stories have impacted society visit: www.Disney.com/StoriesMatter.”

Additionally, 12 episodes of The Muppet Show appear in edited form on Disney+ because of music rights issues, and two episodes -- guest starring Brooke Shields and Chris Langham -- are entirely unavailable.

Disney+ already had similar content warnings on a few titles in their archive, including Lady & The Tramp, Jungle Book Aristocats, Dumbo, Peter Pan, and Swiss Family Robinson.

