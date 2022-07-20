Disq announce new album & tour, share single “Cujo Kiddies”

Wisconsin band Disq have announced their sophomore album and a tour. Desperately Imagining Someplace Quiet comes out on October 7 via Saddle Creek (preorder), and features lead single "Cujo Kiddies." The track is surrealistic and fun; it sounds a bit like Talking Heads in the instrumental, while bassist/vocalist Raina Bock bringing sweetness and a little grit to the lyrics. Raina said, "I wanted to make a song that sounded like a freight train full of clowns and silly toys, barreling through the dark, observing and taking note of the various gloomy landscapes of my brain (without dwelling too long or taking any of it too seriously)." Listen to "Cujo Kiddies," and check out the album art and track list for Desperately Imagining Someplace Quiet, below.

Later this year, Disq will tour the US supporting Neko Case, and then headlining some shows of their own. Ducks Ltd. and Sea Lemon will join them on their headline dates, and for one show they'll co-headline with Sorry. Disq and Ducks Ltd. come to Brooklyn for a show on November 21 at Baby's All Right. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 22 at 10 AM, and you can see all dates below.

Desperately Imagining Someplace Quiet Tracklist:

1. Civilization Four

2. Prize Contest Life

3. Cujo Kiddies

4. This Time

5. The Curtain

6. The Hardest Part

7. If Only

8. Charley Chimp

9. Tightrope

10. (With Respect To) Loyal Serfs

11. Meant To Be

12. Hitting A Nail With A BB Gun

DISQ Tour Dates:

Sun. Aug. 28 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl *

Mon. Aug. 29 - Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre *

Tue. Aug. 30 - Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue *

Thu. Sep. 1 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *

Fri. Sep. 2 - Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater *

Sat. Sep. 17 - La Crosse, WI @ Mid West Music Fest

Nov. 16 - Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern #

Nov. 17 - Detroit, MI @ Loving Touch #

Nov. 18 - Toronto, ON @ The Drake #

Nov. 20 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall #

Nov. 21 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right #

Nov. 22 - Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA #

Nov. 23 - Washington, DC @ DC9 #

Nov. 25 - Columbus, OH @ The Basement #

Nov. 26 - St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway #

Nov. 28 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

Nov. 29 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

Dec. 2 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon ^

Dec. 3 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Atrium at The Catalyst

Dec. 5 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall %

Dec. 6 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza %

Dec. 10 - Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

* Supporting Neko Case

# Support from Ducks Ltd.

^ Co-headline with Sorry

% Support from Sea Lemon