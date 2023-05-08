Disturbed invite Phoebe Bridgers to a show after seeing Taylor Swift show footage

As you may know, Phoebe Bridgers likes to use Disturbed's "Down With the Sickness" as entrance music at her live shows, before going into her own "sickness" song, "Motion Sickness." After footage of her doing it opening for Taylor Swift in Nashville on Friday went viral on TikTok, it caught the attention of none other than Disturbed vocalist David Draiman, who tweeted, "[Phoebe Bridgers] this is absolutely amazing! Love it! You're welcome to come see our show whenever you want!" Phoebe has yet to respond, but who knows, maybe she'll take him up on it!

At that same show, Phoebe brought Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker on stage for a surprise boygenius performance during her set, and Phoebe joined Taylor on stage for the live debut of their collaboration "Nothing New," which she's continued to do at each show since. On Saturday, Phoebe had Taylor's rumored bae Matty Healy of The 1975 on guitar with her. On Sunday, a rain delay cancelled Phoebe's set, but she still came on stage to do "Nothing New" with Taylor.

Taylor's Eras Tour hits the NYC-area on May 26, 27, and 28 at MetLife Stadium with Phoebe opening.