Dita Von Teese addresses Marilyn Manson allegations

UPDATE: Phoebe Bridgers speaks out about the allegations.

Dita Von Teese, the burlesque star who was in a relationship with Marilyn Manson for seven years and was married to Manson for a little more than a year in 2005/2006, has has made a statement regarding the allegations of abuse made against Manson by Evan Rachel Wood and other women. "Please know that the details made public do not match my personal experience during our 7 years together as a couple," she wrote in a post on her Instagram. "Had they, I would not have married him in December 2005."

Von Teese went on to say, "I left 12 months later due to infidelity and drug abuse," adding, "Abuse of any kind has no place in any relationship. I urge those of you who have incurred abuse to take steps to heal and the strength to fully realize yourself."

"This is my sole statement on this matter," she writes, "Thank you for respecting this request."

Meanwhile, TMZ reports that Los Angeles law enforcement was called and asked to do a wellfare check on Manson on Wednesday (2/3). Sources told TMZ that Manson did not respond to the officers who went to his home in Hollywood Hills, but that his representative told them "everything was fine, and that Manson simply didn't want to come out."

Since the allegations against him on Monday, Manson has been dropped by his agency and his record label. Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor, whose label, Nothing, released Manson's early albums, said in a statement, "I have been vocal over the years about my dislike of Manson as a person" and called a passage from Manson's 1998 memoir describing an incident where Reznor and Manson sexual and physically assaulted an inebriated woman "a complete fabrication." Former band member Wes Borland called him "a bad fucking guy."

Manson has denied the allegations, calling them "horrible distortions of reality."

