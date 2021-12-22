Ditch Organ (mem Fawn Limbs) prep debut EP (stream “Metaphasing Snarges”)

Ditch Organ is a new project featuring Eeli Helin of Fawn Limbs and Ian of Micro Colossal, and their debut EP A Rapid Flicker of Light comes out January 1 via Tomb Tree Tapes. We're premiering lead single "Metaphasing Snarges," which offers up a 30-second onslaught of gnarly metallic hardcore, followed by a 50-second ambient coda. It's intense, and even calling it "metallic hardcore" doesn't explain how nasty this sounds. Listen below.